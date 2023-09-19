On September 14, 2023, SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 723,281 shares in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG). This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment strategy, and the traded company's financial health and performance.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B (Trades, Portfolio) add 192 shares to its holdings, representing a 0.03% change in the firm's portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $25.9 each. Following this transaction, the firm's stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc now stands at 9.24% of the total shares, making it a significant part of the firm's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru

SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm based in Parsippany, NJ. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 25 stocks, with a total equity of $80 million. Its top holdings include Bankwell Financial Group Inc(NASDAQ:BWFG), Kearny Financial Corp(NASDAQ:KRNY), Malvern Bancorp Inc(MLVF), Prudential Bancorp Inc(PBIP), and Columbia Financial Inc(NASDAQ:CLBK).

SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B Acquires Significant Stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc

Overview of the Traded Company

Bankwell Financial Group Inc, a US-based bank holding company, offers a wide range of financial products and services. The company's offerings include commercial lending, retail lending, depository services, and more. With a market capitalization of $192.676 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $24.7608. The company's GF Score stands at 79/100, indicating a likely average performance.

SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B Acquires Significant Stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The stock's PE percentage is 5.42, suggesting that the company is profitable. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $38.41 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.64. However, the stock has seen a -4.4% change in price since the transaction and a -12.94% change year-to-date.

Story continues

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO on May 15, 2014, the stock has seen a 64.52% increase in price. The stock's balance sheet rank is 4/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 6/10 and 7/10 respectively. The stock's GF Value Rank is 10/10, indicating a high level of undervaluation, while its momentum rank is 5/10.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a cash to debt ratio of 1.30, ranking 688th in the banks industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 14.98 and 1.19 respectively, ranking 343rd and 517th in the industry. The company has seen a 19.10% growth in revenue over the past three years, while its earnings have grown by 27.50% over the same period.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEIDIAN LAWRENCE B's recent acquisition of shares in Bankwell Financial Group Inc is a significant addition to its portfolio. The transaction not only reflects the firm's confidence in the traded company's potential but also its commitment to diversifying its investments. As of September 19, 2023, the traded company's financial health and performance indicate a promising future, making it a valuable asset in the guru's portfolio.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

