SEIU HEALTHCARE'S RESPONSE TO ONTARIO'S FALL ECONOMIC STATEMENT

·1 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As healthcare workers struggle and families wait longer for care, SEIU Healthcare released the following statement from union president Sharleen Stewart:

Canada's Healthcare Union (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

"We spent more money sending out this press release than Premier Ford did on new healthcare funding in today's Fall Economic Statement. The failure to act during Ontario's ongoing public health crisis is a failure of leadership.

Premier Ford did nothing new to reverse the trend of retention loss.

Premier Ford did nothing new to ensure safe workplaces for dignified care.

Premier Ford did nothing about Bill 124's anti-worker impacts that leaves too many healthcare workers unable to pay their bills.

SEIU Healthcare is reiterating our call for Premier Ford to say yes to support from Ottawa to invest directly in the worsening staffing crisis because when you ignore the needs of frontline healthcare workers you ignore the needs of patients."

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c3328.html

