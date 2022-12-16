U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,346.00
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.80
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.78
    -0.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2730
    -0.4670 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,400.22
    -315.74 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.48
    -7.28 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,541.81
    -509.89 (-1.82%)
     

SEIU-UHW: Stanford Healthcare Workers Reach Ground-Breaking Agreement, including 15% Raises, $25/Hour Minimum Wage

·2 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare workers at Stanford Medical Center and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital are poised to ratify a three-year agreement this week that raises wages by 15% over the next three years, increases the minimum wage at the hospitals to $25 per hour, and implements several improvements to benefits and working conditions. Voting will continue through Friday at the hospital, and the agreement is expected to pass.

Across California and the nation, healthcare workers have been going on strike at unprecedented levels, citing low wages and chronic understaffing while their employers have amassed record pandemic profits. This agreement at Stanford represents a very different approach that recognizes the economic and personal realities of the frontline workers who have been called "healthcare heroes," during the COVID-19 crisis.

"After nearly three years of this pandemic, we are burnt out and exhausted," said Linda Cornell, a unit secretary at Stanford Medical Center. "Worse yet, we are always short-staffed because so many caregivers have left healthcare for better-paying, less stressful jobs somewhere else. This contract shows that Stanford really does value our contribution to patient care and recognizes the financial challenges we face living in this expensive area.

The previous contract, which does not expire until September 2023, raised workers' wages by 3% in September. The newly ratified agreement gives workers an immediate additional 2% raise and 1% bonus, a 5% raise in September 2023, a 5% raise in September 2024, and a 3% raise in September 2025. Additional changes would allow workers to use PTO for mental health reasons and educational reimbursements to help pay off student loans, among other new benefits.

"A $25/hour minimum wage at Stanford is a great positive step towards addressing the severity of the healthcare worker crisis in California and ensuring there will always be enough quality staff to take care of patients," said Dave Regan, President of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West. "More hospitals should do the same, instead of continuing to push their burnt-out workforce to do more with less. Other healthcare employers can learn from Stanford's example and reward the extraordinary contributions of frontline caregivers."

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seiu-uhw-stanford-healthcare-workers-reach-ground-breaking-agreement-including-15-raises-25hour-minimum-wage-301704900.html

SOURCE SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West

Recommended Stories

  • Utility takes big loss on $1.5 billion sale of gas pipeline network that serves Colorado

    Activist investor Carl Icahn agitated to stop the deal last year. Now the pipeline network has been unloaded to a new owner.

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe -AFP

    The tax inquiry was started after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, told authorities in July 2019 of his "suspicions of tax optimisation and fraud" by the company, the report said. GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies on Earnings. Management Sticks With Forecasts.

    The provider of content development and marketing software tools posted strong results despite the tougher economic environment.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement

    A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in a case that continues to shake St. Johns County, Florida. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a county judge rejected several motions filed by the 15-year-old suspect’s defense, including an attempt to have their client moved out of solitary confinement at the Duval County Jail ahead of the mu

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • ‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say

    Genesee County Sheriff’s OfficeA 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and w

  • 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • China’s New State-Run Iron Ore Giant Set to Start Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years, consolidating purchases of the raw material under a single state-owned buyer as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks

  • San Mateo-based Salesforce rival Freshworks cuts jobs amid restructuring

    The company said that about 90 people were laid off, but that it wasn't part of a companywide job cut.