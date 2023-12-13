Seize The Bay: San Francisco's Only Private Island Hits Market For $25 Million

If you want a private oasis off the California coast, a 5.8-acre in San Francisco Bay can be yours for $25 million.

Red Rock Island, the only private island in the area, offers views of the San Francisco skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge and Mount Tamalpais.

"Red Rock Island has long fascinated me as a mysterious and sought-after gem in the San Francisco Bay," listing agent Chris Lim, global brand ambassador at Christie's International Real Estate wrote on the offering website. "When approached by the seller to assist in finding a new caretaker for the island, I spent a day on this private sanctuary. I felt an undeniable connection to Northern California — the rugged landscape, unspoiled beaches and the deep, mesmerizing blue waters."

According to legend, pirates hid treasure on the island, although it's never been found. Russian fur traders used it as a camp when killing otters in the 1800s. The only person who's ever lived on the island was Selim Woodworth, who built a cabin there in the 1850s.

San Francisco attorney David Glickman bought the island in 1964 for $50,000 with plans to turn it into a destination hotel. But Glickman moved to Thailand before those plans materialized and one of his acquaintances, Mack Durning, acquired part of the island.

Glickman and Durning tried to sell the island in 2007, asking $10 million. It was still on the market when Glickman died four years later.

Durning put the island on the market again in 2012 with an asking price of $22 million. He cut the price to $9 million a few months later. Although there were interested buyers, Durning died before it could be sold.

Today, the island is owned by Durning's son Brock Durning, a retired former Bay Area resident.

Developing anything on Red Rock Island could be challenging for whoever buys it. It's located in three counties and has three different zoning designations — residential in San Francisco, industrial in Contra Costa and general use in Marin.

"Structures can be built on the island but the future owner would have to navigate permitting in those jurisdictions," Lim told Realtor.com.

Several uses for the island have been suggested over the years, including a hotel and removing the rock from the top of it and using it for highway construction. In the 1970s, the idea of building a Playboy club was floated.

"The island doesn't have electricity or running water, but desalination, solar panels and satellite systems are used on other private islands," Lim said.

