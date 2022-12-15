U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Sekady Earns SOC 2 Certification

·1 min read

Security and Privacy of Customer Data Ensured with Key Milestone

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekady Capital, LLC, a provider of secure payment solutions and project management software for the construction industry, successfully completed an audit process and received its Service Organizational Control (SOC) 2 compliance certification. This milestone certifies that Sekady maintains and conforms to a globally recognized standard in its storage and handling of sensitive client information. Visit Sekady to learn more about how Sekady is optimizing the construction lifecycle.

Construction project management software
Construction project management software

"Cybersecurity is paramount in money movement, and in real estate and construction payments. With that in mind, memorializing our controls and security protocols with SOC 2 was a clear step for us." shared Thayne Boren, President at Sekady. "We believe in safeguarding our customers and staying vigilant with their confidential information. This is not just a one-time event but rather a continuous effort for our organization."

This certification ensures:

  • Standards for trust principles including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy are set and maintained

  • Trust principles are successfully adhered to

  • Regular system penetration testing is performed

The SOC 2 audit was administered by Eide Bailly, LLP, and adhered to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) guidelines.

The auditing process consisted of thorough examination of Sekady's policies, procedures, and systems under the Trust Services Criteria. With this audit and certification, Sekady ensures that customer data is protected and managed with the highest level of security and privacy, in addition to current bank-grade encryption standards.

About Sekady: Sekady provides secure construction payments software to valued partners such as Title Companies, Fund Control Companies, Lenders, General Contractors, and Subcontractors while offering seamless collaboration and visibility into their construction projects.

Sekady
Sekady
Secure construction disbursements
Secure construction disbursements
Secure payments for Construction Trades
Secure payments for Construction Trades
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekady-earns-soc-2-certification-301704512.html

SOURCE Sekady

