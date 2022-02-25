Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux®, and Selvol Premiol® products. The amounts shown in the table below represent the price floor for this increase.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry. (PRNewsfoto/Sekisui Specialty Chemicals)

Region Increase From: North America $500/mt Latin America $500/mt Asia $500/mt EMEA 500€/mt

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products. The increase will take effect March 11th, 2022, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekisui-specialty-chemicals-announces-global-price-increase-301490353.html

SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals