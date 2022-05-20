U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.50
    +45.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,502.00
    +300.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,070.75
    +192.50 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.70
    +24.80 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.58
    -2.38 (-7.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0250
    +0.2310 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,283.62
    +1,313.98 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.40
    +23.17 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.03
    +131.29 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals Now Runs on Renewable Energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VST

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- SEKISUI Specialty Chemical is excited to announce a 5-year, renewable energy agreement with TXU Energy.  Edge Energy Consulting, LLC provided advisory services to SEKISUI throughout the entire procurement process. This is one of several measures SEKISUI is taking to improve our company's balance with natural resources and reduce our carbon footprint.

Sekisui Chemical Group
Sekisui Chemical Group

Beginning in April 2022, SEKISU''s renewable purchase will be sourced from the Indian Mesa wind farm located in Pecos County, Texas.  With a nameplate capacity of 92 MWs, the Indian Mesa project provides, on average, 210,000 MWhs per year to the Texas electricity grid.

In 2020, SEKISUI CHEMICAL (SEKISUI Specialty Chemical's parent company) expressed its long-term plan as Vision 2030: an aggressive set of goals centered around ESG supportive innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth. A key metric monitored in SEKISUI's progress will be renewable energy as a percentage of purchased power. SEKISUI's partnership with TXU Energy brings the company one step closer to the Vision 2030 goal of using 100% renewable energy.

Adoption of Vision 2030 also aligned SEKISUI CHEMICAL's ESG goals with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all". SDG #12 aims to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns, with a focus on reducing the use of fossil fuels which parallels SEKISUI ESG principle of mitigating of climate change.

SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals is proud of its renewable energy commitment through TXU Energy and the positive effects it will have on our business' environmental footprint.

About Energy Edge Consulting, LLC

Energy Edge offers strategic energy management and renewable energy solutions to a wide range of businesses and institutions.  The Energy Edge team has extensive experience in various aspects of the electricity and natural gas industries, and the knowledge and expertise from this experience is leveraged every day to deliver value to clients.  Energy Edge provides services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).  REP #10004

About Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations.   The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion-dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives.  The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekisui-specialty-chemicals-now-runs-on-renewable-energy-301551784.html

SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c8052.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro, says report

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and business magnate Elon Musk are scheduled to meet in Sao Paulo on Friday, Brazilian daily O Globo reported late Thursday. The two will discuss a potential partnership on rural connectivity and deforestation monitoring, according to O Globo. The meeting follows a meeting of the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive with Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria in November in Austin, Texas.

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the "Transaction") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the "Bahia Project").

  • Here's Why Borqs Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Borqs Technologies, Inc's (NASDAQ: BRQS) solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC collaborated with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), the Newswires reports. The partners have also won a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village's affordable housing community on the island of Oahu. The contract is a milestone in the company's strategy in transforming into the renewable energy industry, specifically serving

  • Snowfall forecast into Saturday

    Here’s a look at how much snow might fall in the storm Friday and Saturday in northeast Colorado.

  • Biology: Climate change misinformation affects things, including us

    In response to lopsided support from the fossil fuel industry and the misinformation it funds, climate change is a highly partisan issue.

  • Chinese scientists find massive 630ft-deep sinkhole with an entire hidden forest inside

    Sinkhole has trees as tall as 131ft with species possibly not been seen before

  • H&M-backed project pilots CO2-capturing aprons at Stockholm restaurant

    A Stockholm restaurant crew is wearing cotton aprons that capture greenhouse gas from the air, in a pilot of a technique developed by H&M-backed researchers as the fashion industry struggles to lower its climate impact. The textile industry has a large carbon footprint, something fashion giants are under increasing pressure to address as shoppers become more aware of the environmental impact of clothes and as global temperatures rise. The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) has developed an amine-containing solution with which to treat cotton - fibre, yarn or fabric - making the cotton pull carbon dioxide gas towards it and capture it, to thereafter stabilise and store it on the surface of the textile.

  • Ukraine to seek damages from Russia over huge environmental damage

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused huge environmental damage for which Kyiv will seek compensation in international courts, Ukraine's environment minister said on Thursday. Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, said the war had destroyed ecosystems, deprived wildlife of its natural habitat and contaminated land in one of the world's main grain producers.

  • Suicides indicate wave of ‘doomerism’ over escalating climate crisis

    While alarm over wildfires, droughts, flooding and societal unrest is on the rise, not many of us talk about climate angst

  • Alcoa enters long-term renewable power agreement for restart of smelter

    Pittsburgh-based Alcoa Corp. announced that it has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement to support the planned 2024 restart of aluminum smelting at its San Ciprian smelter in Spain.

  • Miami mayor should be in the hot seat for not revealing who paid for his pricey Heat seat | Editorial

    Miami’s telegenic crypto-mayor, Francis Suarez, who has seemingly never met a spotlight he didn’t embrace, was in his glory Tuesday night, courtside during the first Miami Heat playoff game in a spot usually reserved for celebrities.

  • Rattlesnake Season Arrives In Northern California

    Experts say the reptiles become more active when temperatures get warmer.

  • Popular Tacoma beach to reopen next month after a 16-month closure for improvements

    More than $6 million was spend on upgrades and to respond to the predicted effects of climate change.

  • Hammerhead worm not yet found in Columbus. Expert answers questions about invasive species

    The invasive hammerhead worm has been found in northeastern and western Ohio, but none have been detected yet in Columbus.

  • Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

    Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington.

  • Cooper Standard 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Key Priorities for Sustainability Efforts

    Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today issued its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), titled “Together” to reflect the Company’s updated purpose statement, “Creating Sustainable Solutions Togeth...

  • Chevron, Schlumberger withdraw request for California carbon-capture permit

    Top U.S. energy companies Chevron and Schlumberger have withdrawn an application to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them deep underground in central California, spokespeople said on Wednesday, putting the clean-energy project on hold after U.S. environmental regulators questioned it. Burying industrial gases has become a focus for energy companies seeking to show investors they are willing to reduce emissions and help fight climate change.

  • Man pleads guilty to torturing black bears in Ocala National Forest, sentenced a year in jail

    William T. Wood will spend one year in jail and 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to torturing black bears. Three similar cases are pending.

  • Samsung Struggles to Go Green in Coal-Addicted South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. runs its factories in Europe and the US entirely on clean energy. But in South Korea, the world’s largest smartphone maker is shackled by a domestic grid dependent on fossil fuels and a scarcity of renewable power.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target