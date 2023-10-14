SEL 15th largest employee-owned company in U.S.

Oct. 14—Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is the 15th-largest company in the U.S. that is 100% employee-owned, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership.

The nonprofit recently published a list of the largest 100 companies that are at least 50% employee owned. Among these companies, the Pullman-based SEL ranks 20th. Among 100% employee-owned companies, SEL ranks 15th.

According to an SEL news release, the company has risen 29 spots in this list since 2011. The ranking is based on the number of full- and part-time employees. SEL has 6,460 employees, according to the list.

SEL transitioned to an employee stock ownership plan in 1994. Its products have been sold in 169 countries.

Publix Super Markets, based in Florida, is at the top of the list with 250,000 employees. WinCo Foods, based in Boise, is second on the list with 22,000 employees.