Glunz & Jensen A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 520

May 12th, 2022





SELANDIA PARK A/S

The Board of Directors communicated in the annual report 2020/21 the decision to initiate a sales process of the investment properties in Selandia Park A/S (assets) or the entity holding the Selandia Park real estate (shares) in order to strengthen the liquidity and capital structure of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

In line with our recent announcements to the market, the year 2021/22 provides strong financial results and the outlook for 2022/23 is equally strong. This performance is strengthening the liquidity and capital position of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, thus making the sale of Selandia Park unattractive.

Consequently, the Board of Directors are pleased to announce their decision to withdraw from the sales process of Selandia Park.

This decision has no impact on the already announced outlook for 2021/22 nor the already announced outlook for 2022/23.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03



