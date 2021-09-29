U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    +24.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +165.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,862.00
    +97.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    +14.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +3.53 (+18.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    -0.0061 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4180
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,352.07
    +359.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.25
    -5.89 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.19
    +60.09 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Select Caribbean and Central American Automotive OEM, Dealership, Aftermarket Strategy, Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Select Caribbean and Central American Automotive OEM, Dealership, Aftermarket Strategy, Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153210/?utm_source=GNW
null
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153210/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • $80 oil sparks mixed fortunes for world economy

    Oil prices jumped above $80 this week for the first time in almost three years, handing a major boost to producers -- but fuelling more inflationary pain for consumers, analysts say.

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • Rolls-Royce’s Best Month Since November Sparks Recovery Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureRolls-Royce Holdings Plc is making steps toward recovery and the market is noticing. The stock is on track for its best month since November, buoyed by the easing of U.S. travel restrictions,

  • Baselode Annouces a New Uranium Discovery: Drills 16.2 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Program on the Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has intersected a wide zone of elevated radioactivity in the first drill program on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

  • Oil prices down after hitting three-year high

    Traders expect OPEC+ will decide to keep supplies tight when they meet next week.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues Parabolic Move

    The natural gas markets have rallied significantly during trading on Tuesday, as we have now formed a massive shooting star to pierce the $6.00 level.

  • Citadel Securities Faces New Pressure Over GameStop Frenzy

    Billionaire Ken Griffin’s electronic trading firm is under fire again over its role in the January trading frenzy in shares of GameStop after new information surfaced in a lawsuit.