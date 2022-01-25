U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.10
    +1.79 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8620
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,613.40
    -228.56 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF CONSENTS TO THE ACQUISITION OF NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS FROM MAJORITY STOCKHOLDERS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTTR
  • NES

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. ("Select") (NYSE: WTTR) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("Nuverra") (NYSE American: NES) today announced that following the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") on January 19, 2022, the two largest Nuverra stockholders have delivered their written consents to approve and adopt the merger agreement among Nuverra, Select and wholly owned subsidiaries of Select. These stockholders, Ascribe II Investments, LLC, Ascribe III Investments, LLC (together with Ascribe II Investments, LLC, "Ascribe") and Gates Capital Management, Inc. ("Gates"), own approximately 84% of Nuverra's outstanding common stock. While the consents of Ascribe and Gates are sufficient to approve the transaction, Nuverra is requesting all its common stockholders approve the merger and other proposals outlined in the Registration Statement by executing and returning the written consent furnished with the filing. Select and Nuverra expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services is a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select also develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. Nuverra's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. Nuverra provides a suite of solutions to customers who demand safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find additional information about Nuverra, please visit Nuverra's website at https://www.nuverra.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain current expectations about future results. Statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "will," "estimate" and other similar expressions help identify forward-looking statements. Although Select and Nuverra believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, Select and Nuverra can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized. Additional risks include: the satisfaction of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, the ability of Select to successfully integrate Nuverra's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and credit rating agencies, and volatility in the price of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting severe disruption in the oil and gas industry and negative impact on demand for oil and gas; actions by the members of OPEC+ with respect to oil production levels and announcements of potential changes in such levels, including the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the level of capital spending and access to capital markets by oil and gas companies, including significant recent reductions and potential additional reductions in capital expenditures by oil and gas producers in response to commodity prices and dramatically reduced demand; trends and volatility in oil and gas prices, and the ability to manage through such volatility; and other factors discussed in more detail in filings made by Select and Nuverra with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Select and Nuverra undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Select filed the Registration Statement, including a consent statement/prospectus of Select and Nuverra, with the SEC on January 6, 2022, and the Registration Statement was declared effective on January 19, 2022. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF SELECT AND NUVERRA ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND CONSENT STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY SELECT AND NUVERRA WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the consent statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by Select and Nuverra with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Security holders and other interested parties may also obtain, without charge, a copy of the consent statement/prospectus and other relevant documents from www.selectenergy.com under the tab "Investors" and then under the heading "SEC Filings."

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

Select, Nuverra and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of consents in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Select is contained in Select's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and Select's definitive proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021, each of which is attached as an annex to the Registration Statement and consent statement/prospectus, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. You can obtain a free copy of these documents at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by accessing Select's website at http://www.selectenergy.com. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Nuverra is contained in Nuverra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, Nuverra's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on April 26, 2021, Nuverra's definitive proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, each of which is attached as an annex to the Registration Statement and consent statement/prospectus, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. You can obtain a free copy of these documents at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by accessing Nuverra's website at http://www.nuverra.com. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of consents in connection with the proposed transaction will be included in the consent statement/prospectus.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Energy Services
Chris George - VP, Investor Relations & Treasurer
(713) 296-1073
IR@selectenergy.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott
713-529-6600
WTTR@dennardlascar.com

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.
Investor Relations
602-903-7802
ir@nuverra.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-receipt-of-consents-to-the-acquisition-of-nuverra-environmental-solutions-from-majority-stockholders-301467394.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow trims 800-point fall to end slightly lower in volatile session

    Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a n

  • N.Y. Cases Plunge From Omicron Peak; Pfizer Trial: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are starting a study of a Covid-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, enrolling participants in a clinical trial that will evaluate the shot’s ability to prompt an immune response in adults.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Microsoft tops $50 billion in quarterly sales for first time as earnings top estimates, but stock falls in late trading

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings, As Investors Await Fed Policy News

    Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, as it prepares to open factories in Texas and Germany. Tesla stock fell Monday.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) got hit with some analyst downgrades today that weighed on the stock. Pinterest will have something to prove when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, after the market close. Pinterest is rolling out new video content in the app (Idea Pins), which it believes will make the platform more shoppable and drive engagement and monetization higher.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.