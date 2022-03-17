U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.72
    +8.68 (+9.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    +33.00 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.85 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5950
    -0.1630 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,727.54
    -536.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.48
    -1.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ENHANCES ITS FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP THROUGH EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY WITH SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED PRICING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTTR

Sustainability-Linked Loan Facility extended through March 2027, providing up to $270 million of asset-based liquidity

Innovative pricing structure prioritizes increasing recycled water volumes and delivering superior employee safety performance

Demonstrates Select's commitment to partnering with customers to provide sustainable water recycling and reuse solutions in a safety-focused environment

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced that it has successfully transitioned its existing Asset-Backed Loan facility into a Sustainability-Linked Loan facility, while extending the facility through March of 2027. Under the terms of the amended facility, Select will receive pricing benefits for achieving ambitious targets associated with escalating volumes of produced water recycled through its fixed facilities and operating substantially more safely than industry peers, or pay higher fees for failing to hit those targets.

John Schmitz, Select's Chairman, President and CEO, stated, "We take our leadership in providing sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions seriously, and embrace new accountability to expand this leading position. Safety has long been a core value at Select, as exemplified by our continued outperformance of industry figures. We always seek continuous improvement across all of our operations through training, investments in technology, and novel incentive programs. This facility is one more way we are investing in safety and holding our organization accountable.

"Additionally, we place the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Accordingly, we believe that responsibly managing water resources through our operations to help conserve and protect the environment in the communities in which we operate is paramount to our continued success. Water recycling reduces stress on arid regions as well as limits environmental risk in regions with potential seismic activity. It's a growing focus of our customers, and we have invested substantial dollars developing new recycling facilities over the past 18 months. We continue to see strong opportunities to work with new and existing customers to build additional facilities and expand existing networks, and we have committed to aggressive annual growth targets to deliver a doubling of our volumes of recycled produced water we deliver to these customers in the coming years," Schmitz concluded.

Nick Swyka, Select's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "This credit facility extends our robust liquidity profile well into the future, providing us with the continued confidence to make the accretive investments in water recycling our customers are seeking. The sustainability targets we have committed to reflect not only our dedication to furthering employee safety and environmental stewardship, but also to increasing our investments in water recycling, a core strategic growth area for our business. We appreciate our financial lenders' support in broadening the scope of our existing credit facility to embrace these concepts in a first-of-its-kind credit facility for the oilfield services industry."

The Lead Arranger for the facility was Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., with Bank of America, N. A. acting as Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner. Wells Fargo Capital Finance, LLC acted as Sustainability Structuring Agent. Amegy Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Cadence Bank and BOK Financial each serve as additional Lenders in the facility.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services is a leading provider of sustainable full life cycle water and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select also develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.

Advisors

Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Select in connection with the credit facility.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Energy Services



Chris George - SVP, Corporate Development,
Investor Relations & Sustainability and
Treasurer



(713) 296-1073



IR@selectenergy.com






Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard



713-529-6600



WTTR@dennardlascar.com


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-enhances-its-financial-strength-and-sustainability-leadership-through-extension-of-credit-facility-with-sustainability-linked-pricing-301505380.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Cruise leader Carnival  (NYSE: CCL) saw its stock fall 4.1% by 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday following a price-target cut on the shares this morning by Truist Financial. In a note out this morning on TheFly.com, Truist cut its price target on Carnival stock by 15%, to $17. After conversations with executives at large travel agencies and analyzing reported future bookings and pricing, according to the note, Truist concluded that Carnival is now looking at weak demand in the first half of this year.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Mark Zuckerberg May Get Leapfrogged Into the Metaverse

    It's been a few weeks since Meta Platforms saw its stock slammed after disclosing massive spending on its metaverse initiatives. Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran noted at the time that the disclosures from Mark Zuckerberg's company have implications for many other potential players in the virtual world. "After the newly renamed Meta Platforms posted a massive miss on earnings, driven by heavy investment in money losing metaverse efforts, there's good reason for investors bullish on the metaverse narrative to get nervous," Curran wrote on Real Money.

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to U

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • 1 No-Brainer Real Estate Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    Analysts say investors could book a gain of as much as 66% over the next year by owning this company's shares.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."