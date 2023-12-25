Is Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Select Harvests fair value estimate is AU$2.19

Select Harvests' AU$2.85 share price signals that it might be 30% overvalued

Analyst price target for SHV is AU$4.41, which is 102% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$6.15m AU$20.9m AU$18.0m AU$27.5m AU$21.0m AU$17.5m AU$15.6m AU$14.5m AU$13.8m AU$13.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.69% Est @ -11.06% Est @ -7.12% Est @ -4.36% Est @ -2.43% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% AU$5.7 AU$18.3 AU$14.7 AU$21.1 AU$15.0 AU$11.7 AU$9.7 AU$8.5 AU$7.6 AU$6.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$119m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$13m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.1%) = AU$284m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$284m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$146m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$265m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.9, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ASX:SHV Discounted Cash Flow December 25th 2023

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Select Harvests as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.968. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Select Harvests

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Select Harvests, we've put together three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Select Harvests we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does SHV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

