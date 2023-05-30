Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Shares are up 8.6% to AU$4.68 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Select Harvests is for revenues of AU$119m in 2023, implying a sizeable 35% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to AU$0.81. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$148m and AU$0.72 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at AU$5.28, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Select Harvests analyst has a price target of AU$5.90 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$4.10. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Select Harvests' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 35% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 4.2% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.4% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Select Harvests is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Select Harvests' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Select Harvests.

