Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Cash Dividend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 26.9% to $1,564.0 million, compared to $1,232.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 137.6% to $284.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $119.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $98.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $55.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 190.7% to $196.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $67.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $0.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 91.3% to $342.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $178.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $1.22 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.39 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.22 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.38 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue increased 17.5% to $3,110.5 million, compared to $2,647.4 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 95.8% to $486.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $248.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations included $114.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $55.0 million for the same period, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 141.7% to $333.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $137.9 million for the same period, prior year. Net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64.0% to $600.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $366.1 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.78 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.04 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.75 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations during the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,833 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $100.0 billion in appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

Select Medical recognized $98.0 million and $114.1 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Select Medical recognized $55.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income during both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.7% to $544.1 million, compared to $519.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $72.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $89.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 11.6% to $1,138.9 million, compared to $1,020.1 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.4% to $186.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $178.3 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 16.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 17.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 26.1% to $212.7 million, compared to $168.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 83.9% to $50.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $27.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.9% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 16.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 19.9% to $420.5 million, compared to $350.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 53.1% to $101.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $66.2 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 24.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 18.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 67.8% to $280.4 million, compared to $167.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $45.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA losses of $6.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 16.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to (3.8)% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 26.0% to $532.4 million, compared to $422.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased to $72.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $20.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 4.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 46.1% to $456.4 million, compared to $312.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $137.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 30.0% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 13.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the second quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 23.7% to $879.2 million, compared to $710.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $219.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $103.0 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 24.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 14.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations during the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through October 17, 2021.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries which would have required outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although they have experienced temporary disruptions in their core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments have been able to expand their services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relaxation of certain admission restrictions have contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and has been extended through December 31, 2021. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals experienced temporary declines in patient volume, beginning in March 2020, in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs, including increased contracted labor usage, as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to our risk factors previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital



























































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 149,799



$ 163,238



$ 199,611





86,238



90,783



100,933





69 %

69 %

75 %



96

100

99 February

145,586



165,375



190,703





80,806



87,844



92,036





71 %

72 %

75 %



96

100

99 March

162,149



171,908



204,558





91,085



91,831



100,149





73 %

70 %

74 %



96

100

99 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 457,534



$ 500,521



$ 594,872





258,129



270,458



293,118





71 %

70 %

75 %



96

100

99























































April

$ 156,231



$ 171,445



$ 185,934





88,357



90,710



91,506





70 %

71 %

70 %



99

100

99 May

156,422



178,223



183,471





89,350



95,191



93,708





69 %

72 %

70 %



99

100

99 June

148,490



169,958



174,654





85,153



90,988



87,767





68 %

71 %

68 %



99

100

99 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 461,143



$ 519,626



$ 544,059





262,860



276,889



272,981





69 %

72 %

69 %



99

100

99 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 918,677



$ 1,020,147



$ 1,138,931





520,989



547,347



566,099





70 %

71 %

72 %



99

100

99





Rehabilitation Hospital



























































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)







































January

$ 50,615



$ 61,673



$ 68,297





27,434



32,111



34,404





74 %

79 %

82 %



17

19

20 February

48,080



60,690



64,202





25,442



31,813



32,178





76 %

84 %

84 %



17

19

20 March

55,863



59,656



75,305





29,940



30,644



35,857





78 %

76 %

85 %



18

19

20 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 154,558



$ 182,019



$ 207,804





82,816



94,568



102,439





76 %

79 %

84 %



18

19

20























































April

$ 51,991



$ 45,878



$ 70,295





28,266



23,553



34,861





76 %

61 %

85 %



18

19

20 May

56,019



57,815



71,190





29,730



29,787



35,604





75 %

73 %

84 %



19

19

20 June

52,364



64,974



71,181





28,529



30,741



34,483





73 %

78 %

84 %



19

19

20 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 160,374



$ 168,667



$ 212,666





86,525



84,081



104,948





75 %

71 %

85 %



19

19

20 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 314,932



$ 350,686



$ 420,470





169,341



178,649



207,387





76 %

75 %

84 %



19

19

20







Outpatient Rehabilitation

















































Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)





2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021





(in thousands)



























January

$ 83,185



$ 90,924



$ 76,763





687,007



757,171



625,964





22



22



20



February

78,573



88,239



77,063





658,610



...

739,061









641,942













20









20









20









March

85,147



76,086



98,135





708,866



626,433



832,248





21



22



23





Three Months Ended March 31

$ 246,905



$ 255,249



$ 251,961





2,054,483

...

2,122,665



2,100,154





63



64



63



















































April

$ 90,230



$ 49,084



$ 95,251





762,914



386,108



810,314





22



22



22





May

90,272



51,186



89,030





759,829



409,703



758,773





22



20



20





June

81,389



66,868



96,128





680,762



546,456



835,774





20



22



22





Three Months Ended June 30

$ 261,891



$ 167,138



$ 280,409





2,203,505



1,342,267



2,404,861





64



64



64





Six Months Ended June 30

$ 508,796



$ 422,387



$ 532,370





4,257,988



3,464,932



4,505,015





127



128



127















Concentra





















































Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)







2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021







(in thousands)





























January

$ 133,507



$ 141,236



$ 127,103





985,598



1,032,069



867,793





22



22



20





February

126,309



133,690



132,349





919,065



965,741



869,910





20



20



20





March

136,505



123,609



163,388





1,006,944



879,585



1,057,871





21



22



23





Three Months Ended March 31

$ 396,321



$ 398,535



$ 422,840





2,911,607



2,877,395



2,795,574





63



64



63



















































April

$ 140,050



$ 91,178



$ 152,143





1,040,543



610,555



999,622





22



22



22





May

143,183



99,228



142,228





1,073,763



674,629



956,250





22



20



20





June

130,218



121,932



162,001





988,783



865,896



1,074,206





20



22



22





Three Months Ended June 30

$ 413,451



$ 312,338



$ 456,372





3,103,089



2,151,080



3,030,078





64



64



64





Six Months Ended June 30

$ 809,772



$ 710,873



$ 879,212





6,014,696



5,028,475



5,825,652





127



128



127





_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented.

(2) Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2021, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Select Medical did not repurchase shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Since the inception of the program through June 30, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 38,580,908 shares at a cost of approximately $356.6 million, or $9.24 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Dividend

On August 4, 2021, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about August 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, our financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Financing Transactions

On June 2, 2021, Select Medical entered into Amendment No. 5 to its senior secured credit agreement which, among other things, increased the aggregate commitments available under its revolving credit facility from $450.0 million to $650.0 million, including a $125.0 million sublimit for the issuance of standby letters of credit.

On June 2, 2021, Concentra Inc. terminated its first lien credit agreement. The first lien credit agreement provided for commitments of $100.0 million under a revolving credit facility, which was set to mature on March 1, 2022.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is updating its business outlook for 2021 following the reporting of its second quarter 2021 results. Select Medical now expects revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $970.0 million to $1.0 billion. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $2.91 to $3.08. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 is presented in table XI of this release.

Select Medical reaffirms its target compound annual growth rates, provided most recently in its May 6, 2021 press release, for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect its compound annual growth for revenue to be in the range of 4% to 6% and compound annual growth for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2021 through 2023. Select Medical continues to expect compound annual growth for earnings per common share to be in the range of 17% to 20% from 2021 through 2023.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2021 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 1,232,718



$ 1,564,020



26.9 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

1,082,456



1,291,448



19.3

General and administrative

33,461



35,737



6.8

Depreciation and amortization

52,271



50,954



(2.5)

Total costs and expenses

1,168,188



1,378,139



18.0

Other operating income

54,988



98,087



N/M

Income from operations

119,518



283,968



137.6

Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

8,324



11,809



41.9

Gain on sale of businesses

346



—



N/M

Interest expense

(37,366)



(33,888)



(9.3)

Income before income taxes

90,822



261,889



188.4

Income tax expense

23,336



65,681



181.5

Net income

67,486



196,208



190.7

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

15,836



31,314



97.7

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 51,650



$ 164,894



219.3 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.39



$ 1.22





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 2,647,350



$ 3,110,483



17.5 % Costs and expenses:











Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

2,282,827



2,584,897



13.2

General and administrative

67,292



71,140



5.7

Depreciation and amortization

104,023



100,574



(3.3)

Total costs and expenses

2,454,142



2,756,611



12.3

Other operating income

54,988



132,108



N/M

Income from operations

248,196



485,980



95.8

Other income and expense:











Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

10,912



21,728



99.1

Gain on sale of businesses

7,547



—



N/M

Interest income

—



4,749



N/M

Interest expense

(83,473)



(68,290)



(18.2)

Income before income taxes

183,182



444,167



142.5

Income tax expense

45,248



110,745



144.8

Net income

137,934



333,422



141.7

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

33,159



57,982



74.9

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 104,775



$ 275,440



162.9 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.78



$ 2.04





_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not meaningful.

III. Earnings per Share

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2021

2020

2021



(in thousands) Net income

$ 67,486



$ 196,208



$ 137,934



$ 333,422

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

15,836



31,314



33,159



57,982

Net income attributable to Select Medical

51,650



164,894



104,775



275,440

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

1,778



5,560



3,596



9,250

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 49,872



$ 159,334



$ 101,179



$ 266,190



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended June 30,



2020



2021



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 49,872



129,319



$ 0.39





$ 159,334



130,396



$ 1.22

Participating securities

1,778



4,610



$ 0.39





5,560



4,550



$ 1.22

Total

$ 51,650













$ 164,894















Six Months Ended June 30,



2020



2021



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Basic and

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 101,179



129,479



$ 0.78





$ 266,190



130,362



$ 2.04

Participating securities

3,596



4,602



$ 0.78





9,250



4,530



$ 2.04

Total

$ 104,775













$ 275,440









_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 577,061



$ 803,493

Accounts receivable

896,763



931,179

Other current assets

120,176



133,498

Total Current Assets

1,594,000



1,868,170

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,032,217



1,053,331

Property and equipment, net

943,420



928,226

Goodwill

3,379,014



3,391,040

Identifiable intangible assets, net

387,541



380,302

Other assets

319,207



335,310

Total Assets

$ 7,655,399



$ 7,956,379

Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 800,918



$ 917,181

Government advances

321,807



251,272

Unearned government assistance

82,607



4,099

Current operating lease liabilities

220,413



224,868

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

12,621



11,608

Total Current Liabilities

1,438,366



1,409,028

Non-current operating lease liabilities

875,367



893,478

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,389,398



3,386,214

Non-current deferred tax liability

132,421



123,559

Other non-current liabilities

168,703



172,656

Total Liabilities

6,004,255



5,984,935

Redeemable non-controlling interests

398,171



521,552

Total equity

1,252,973



1,449,892

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 7,655,399



$ 7,956,379



V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 67,486



$ 196,208

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,744



7,751

Depreciation and amortization

52,271



50,954

Provision for expected credit losses

54



145

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(8,324)



(11,809)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses

(542)



422

Stock compensation expense

6,963



7,099

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

540



552

Deferred income taxes

(12,780)



(7,426)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

67,107



28,391

Other current assets

686



(8,431)

Other assets

9,256



(12,945)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

61,726



45,288

Government advances

316,992



(73,703)

Unearned government assistance

45,505



(97,716)

Income taxes

32,330



(1,642)

Net cash provided by operating activities

642,014



123,138

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(128)



(3,767)

Purchases of property and equipment

(32,045)



(36,723)

Investment in businesses

(4,901)



(4,614)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

1,171



9,444

Net cash used in investing activities

(35,903)



(35,660)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

10,000



—

Payments on revolving facilities

(175,000)



—

Borrowings of other debt

25,000



—

Principal payments on other debt

(27,634)



(5,972)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

—



(16,876)

Repurchase of common stock

(724)



(1,610)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

7



5,688

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(1,186)



(15,489)

Net cash used in financing activities

(169,537)



(34,259)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

436,574



53,219

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

73,163



750,274

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 509,737



$ 803,493

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 18,239



$ 14,485

Cash paid for taxes

3,785



74,751



VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)





2020

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 137,934



$ 333,422

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

11,223



19,384

Depreciation and amortization

104,023



100,574

Provision for expected credit losses

253



212

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(10,912)



(21,728)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses

(7,881)



494

Stock compensation expense

13,866



13,808

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

1,093



1,095

Deferred income taxes

(3,416)



(8,323)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

13,179



(31,751)

Other current assets

713



(12,856)

Other assets

11,504



(11,984)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

8,279



89,915

Government advances

316,992



(73,703)

Unearned government assistance

45,505



(78,509)

Income taxes

43,743



42,976

Net cash provided by operating activities

686,098



363,026

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(6,961)



(10,081)

Purchases of property and equipment

(71,253)



(76,442)

Investment in businesses

(14,749)



(11,185)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

12,401



9,463

Net cash used in investing activities

(80,562)



(88,245)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

470,000



—

Payments on revolving facilities

(470,000)



—

Payments on term loans

(39,843)



—

Borrowings of other debt

31,487



8,915

Principal payments on other debt

(35,733)



(15,314)

Dividends paid to common stockholders

—



(16,876)

Repurchase of common stock

(9,415)



(1,610)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

1,686



5,688

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(13,660)



(29,152)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(366,203)



—

Net cash used in financing activities

(431,681)



(48,349)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

173,855



226,432

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

335,882



577,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 509,737



$ 803,493

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 86,124



$ 66,955

Cash paid for taxes

4,920



76,094



VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

101



99





Revenue (,000)

$ 519,626



$ 544,059



4.7 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

276,889



272,981



(1.4) % Number of admissions(b)(d)

9,167



9,026



(1.5) % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,867



$ 1,986



6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 89,743



$ 72,904



(18.8) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.3 %

13.4 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

29



30





Revenue (,000)

$ 168,667



$ 212,666



26.1 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

84,081



104,948



24.8 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

5,713



7,360



28.8 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,831



$ 1,849



1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 27,605



$ 50,768



83.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.4 %

23.9 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,757



1,833





Revenue (,000)

$ 167,138



$ 280,409



67.8 % Number of visits(b)(f)

1,342,267



2,404,861



79.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 106



$ 102



(3.8) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ (6,282)



$ 45,633



N/M

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(3.8) %

16.3 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

522



518





Revenue (,000)

$ 312,338



$ 456,372



46.1 % Number of visits(b)(f)

2,151,080



3,030,078



40.9 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 124



$ 125



0.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 41,497



$ 137,060



230.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.3 %

30.0 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)





2020

2021

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

101



99





Revenue (,000)

$ 1,020,147



$ 1,138,931



11.6 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

547,347



566,099



3.4 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

18,700



18,885



1.0 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,853



$ 2,006



8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 178,313



$ 186,176



4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.5 %

16.3 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

29



30





Revenue (,000)

$ 350,686



$ 420,470



19.9 % Number of patient days(b)(c)

178,649



207,387



16.1 % Number of admissions(b)(d)

12,046



14,491



20.3 % Revenue per patient day(b)(e)

$ 1,778



$ 1,851



4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 66,174



$ 101,302



53.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.9 %

24.1 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,757



1,833





Revenue (,000)

$ 422,387



$ 532,370



26.0 % Number of visits(b)(f)

3,464,932



4,505,015



30.0 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 105



$ 103



(1.9) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 20,840



$ 71,962



245.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

4.9 %

13.5 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

522



518





Revenue (,000)

$ 710,873



$ 879,212



23.7 % Number of visits(b)(f)

5,028,475



5,825,652



15.9 % Revenue per visit(b)(g)

$ 124



$ 125



0.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 102,963



$ 219,075



112.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.5 %

24.9 %





_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Includes managed locations. (b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded. (c) Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. (d) Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. (e) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days. (f) Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented. (g) Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net income $ 67,486



$ 196,208



$ 137,934



$ 333,422

Income tax expense 23,336



65,681



45,248



110,745

Interest expense 37,366



33,888



83,473



68,290

Interest income —



—



—



(4,749)

Gain on sale of businesses (346)



—



(7,547)



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (8,324)



(11,809)



(10,912)



(21,728)

Income from operations 119,518



283,968



248,196



485,980

Stock compensation expense:













Included in general and administrative 5,451



5,620



10,888



11,080

Included in cost of services 1,512



1,479



2,978



2,728

Depreciation and amortization 52,271



50,954



104,023



100,574

Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,752



$ 342,021



$ 366,085



$ 600,362

















Critical illness recovery hospital(a) $ 89,743



$ 72,904



$ 178,313



$ 186,176

Rehabilitation hospital 27,605



50,768



66,174



101,302

Outpatient rehabilitation (6,282)



45,633



20,840



71,962

Concentra(b) 41,497



137,060



102,963



219,075

Other(c)(d) 26,189



35,656



(2,205)



21,847

Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,752



$ 342,021



$ 366,085



$ 600,362



_______________________________________________________________________________ (a) For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (b) For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.8 million. The other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (c) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $65.8 million and $81.9 million, respectively. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $54.2 million. The other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. (d) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 49,872



$ 0.39



$ 159,334



$ 1.22

Adjustments:(b)













Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax effect of $88 (249)



(0.01)



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 49,623



$ 0.38



$ 159,334



$ 1.22





Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

Per Share(a)

2021

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 101,179



$ 0.78



$ 266,190



$ 2.04

Adjustments:(b)













Gain on sale of businesses, net of tax effect of $3,507 (3,900)



(0.03)



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 97,279



$ 0.75



$ 266,190



$ 2.04



______________________________________________________________________________ (a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III. (b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

(In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2021 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Net income attributable to Select Medical $ 394



$ 417

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 94



94

Net income 488



511

Income tax expense 163



170

Interest income (5)



(5)

Interest expense 138



138

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (43)



(43)

Income from operations 741



771

Stock compensation expense 28



28

Depreciation and amortization 201



201

Adjusted EBITDA $ 970



$ 1,000



