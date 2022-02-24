Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Cash Dividend

Cision

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 6.8% to $1,559.8 million, compared to $1,460.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $77.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $163.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $8.0 million and $36.2 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $66.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $102.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.2 million. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income included a pre-tax loss on sale of businesses of $0.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $138.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $221.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.37 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.57 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 12.2% to $6,204.5 million, compared to $5,531.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 25.7% to $713.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $567.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations included $123.8 million and $90.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 45.1% to $499.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $344.6 million for the prior year. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $2.2 million and $12.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.3% to $947.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $800.6 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.93 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.89 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and their related tax effects for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical recognized $8.0 million and $123.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Select Medical recognized $36.2 million and $90.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.3% to $577.2 million, compared to $537.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $75.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $2.0 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 14.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.1% to $2,246.8 million, compared to $2,077.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $268.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $342.4 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $19.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 11.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.5% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.5% to $216.4 million, compared to $195.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $39.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 18.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 21.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.6% to $849.3 million, compared to $734.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 20.6% to $184.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $153.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 20.9% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.8% to $277.5 million, compared to $257.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.9% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 10.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 17.9% to $1,084.4 million, compared to $919.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 74.7% to $138.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $79.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 12.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 8.6% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 3.0% to $410.6 million, compared to $398.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 1.9% to $70.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $69.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.9 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 15.4% to $1,732.0 million, compared to $1,501.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 54.1% to $389.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $252.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $34.7 million and $1.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.8% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through April 16, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries that normally increase the demand for outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although it had experienced temporary disruptions in its core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's Concentra segment was able to expand its services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation of certain admission restrictions contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals during the year ended December 31, 2020. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and was extended through March 31, 2022. From April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, the sequestration cut will be 1.0% and the full 2.0% sequestration cut will resume July 1, 2022. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals did experience temporary declines in patient volume in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declines in volume occurred principally in April and May 2020. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment. Further, labor shortages have become more pronounced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Medical has experienced an increase in labor costs in its hospitals as a result of constrained staffing due to a shortage of healthcare workers, an increased dependence on contract clinical workers, the loss of unvaccinated employees in jurisdictions requiring vaccination, and federal unemployment subsidies, including unemployment benefits offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased turnover rates within Select Medical's employee base have also lead to increased overtime to meet demand and increased wage rates to attract and retain employees.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to the risk factors in Select Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 149,799

$ 163,238

$ 199,611



86,238

90,783

100,933



69%

69%

75%



96

100

99 February

145,586

165,375

190,703



80,806

87,844

92,036



71%

72%

75%



96

100

99 March

162,149

171,908

204,558



91,085

91,831

100,149



73%

70%

74%



96

100

99 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 457,534

$ 500,521

$ 594,872



258,129

270,458

293,118



71%

70%

75%



96

100

99























































April

$ 156,231

$ 171,445

$ 185,934



88,357

90,710

91,506



70%

71%

70%



99

100

99 May

156,422

178,223

183,471



89,350

95,191

93,708



69%

72%

70%



99

100

99 June

148,490

169,958

174,654



85,153

90,988

87,767



68%

71%

68%



99

100

99 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 461,143

$ 519,626

$ 544,059



262,860

276,889

272,981



69%

72%

69%



99

100

99 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 918,677

$ 1,020,147

$ 1,138,931



520,989

547,347

566,099



70%

71%

72%



99

100

99























































July

$ 151,416

$ 175,253

$ 171,483



87,143

94,144

88,119



67%

71%

65%



99

99

100 August

155,485

173,967

178,240



86,553

93,964

91,756



66%

71%

68%



99

99

100 September

155,991

170,234

180,923



84,393

90,955

92,579



67%

71%

71%



99

99

100 Three Months Ended September 30

$ 462,892

$ 519,454

$ 530,646



258,089

279,063

272,454



67%

71%

68%



99

99

100 Nine Months Ended September 30

$ 1,381,569

$ 1,539,601

$ 1,669,577



779,078

826,410

838,553



69%

71%

70%



99

99

100























































October

$ 152,791

$ 181,251

$ 195,444



87,188

95,616

99,935



66%

71%

71%



100

100

104 November

150,399

174,133

191,134



84,540

92,651

96,102



67%

71%

71%



100

99

104 December

151,759

182,514

190,617



87,555

97,079

98,449



67%

72%

70%



100

99

104 Three Months Ended December 31

$ 454,949

$ 537,898

$ 577,195



259,283

285,346

294,486



67%

71%

71%



100

99

104 Twelve Months Ended December 31

$ 1,836,518

$ 2,077,499

$ 2,246,772



1,038,361

1,111,756

1,133,039



68%

71%

71%



100

99

104





Rehabilitation Hospital



Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



2019

2020

2021



(in thousands)









































January

$ 50,615

$ 61,673

$ 68,297



27,434

32,111

34,404



74%

79%

82%



17

19

20 February

48,080

60,690

64,202



25,442

31,813

32,178



76%

84%

84%



17

19

20 March

55,863

59,656

75,305



29,940

30,644

35,857



78%

76%

85%



18

19

20 Three Months Ended March 31

$ 154,558

$ 182,019

$ 207,804



82,816

94,568

102,439



76%

79%

84%



18

19

20























































April

$ 51,991

$ 45,878

$ 70,295



28,266

23,553

34,861



76%

61%

85%



18

19

20 May

56,019

57,815

71,190



29,730

29,787

35,604



75%

73%

84%



19

19

20 June

52,364

64,974

71,181



28,529

30,741

34,483



73%

78%

84%



19

19

20 Three Months Ended June 30

$ 160,374

$ 168,667

$ 212,666



86,525

84,081

104,948



75%

71%

85%



19

19

20 Six Months Ended June 30

$ 314,932

$ 350,686

$ 420,470



169,341

178,649

207,387



76%

75%

84%



19

19

20

















































































































July

$ 57,077

$ 62,312

$ 70,467



30,054

31,986

34,894



75%

81%

83%



19

18

20