Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Select Water Solutions' (NYSE:WTTR) stock increased significantly by 7.4% over the past month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Select Water Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Select Water Solutions is:

6.9% = US$61m ÷ US$883m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Select Water Solutions' Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Select Water Solutions' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, Select Water Solutions' flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 6.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Select Water Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Select Water Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Select Water Solutions has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (or a retention ratio of 80%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 14% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Select Water Solutions' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Select Water Solutions. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

