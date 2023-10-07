Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Select Water Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$95m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Select Water Solutions has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Select Water Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Select Water Solutions' ROCE Trending?

Select Water Solutions has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 90% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Select Water Solutions' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Select Water Solutions has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 36% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Select Water Solutions, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

