Selecting Drugs with Patient's Cancer Tissue is Future of Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

·2 min read

American Association for Cancer Research Conference Talks Importance of Technique

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a presentation on September 30th by scientists from New South Wales Australia at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference on Pancreatic Cancer, tumor samples removed from each patient hold the key to selecting the most effective cancer treatments.

The session entitled "The KPC model has helped advance pancreatic cancer therapy: Agree or disagree?" debated the role of mouse models for the development of cancer treatments and provided participants the opportunity to see the very real importance of human cancer tissue studies for drug selection.

"We are very pleased to see that the research community has come to appreciate the role of tumor tissue removed from each patient for the selection of chemotherapy drugs and combinations" said Dr. Robert Nagourney, who participated in the symposium and is director at the Nagourney Cancer Institute, where his group pioneered these human tumor tests over the past two decades.

With more than 10,000 human cancer studies to date, Dr. Nagourney has one of the largest databases in the world and has published extensively with results of clinical trials using these techniques in breast, ovarian, lung and other cancers. With a 2-fold improvement in clinical response reported and improved one-year survival in over 2500 published patient outcomes, the ex vivo analysis of programmed cell death (EVA/PCD) platform offers real hope for patients with advanced and hard to treat cancers like pancreatic.

"We have conducted over 200 pancreatic cancer patient studies and have improved the outcome for many patients who were deemed untreatable," said Nagourney. "One such patient recently rounded 11 years in remission after he presented with widely metastatic pancreatic cancer in April of 2009."

"Animal models and standard protocols can't possibly provide those kinds of results in diseases like metastatic pancreatic cancer" he added.

Pancreatic cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer death in the United States with annual incidence that has risen dramatically in the past 2 decades. With only a 10% five-year survival, pancreatic cancer represents one of the greatest unmet needs in modern medical oncology.

About the Nagourney Cancer Institute
The Nagourney Cancer Institute is a clinical research center that has pioneered the study of human tumor tissue for individualized cancer patient drug selection and has facilitated cancer drug discovery. Visit www.nagourneycancerinstitute.com for more information.

