Selectis Health Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call, Originally Scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Selectis Health, Inc.

Greenwood Village, CO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") announced that it will be postponing its scheduled conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The postponement is due to additional time needed to finalize the audit of its 2021 financial statements.



The Company remains committed to reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results as soon as practicable. Selectis expects to provide an update on timing for the rescheduled conference call within the next few business days and issue revised call details once confirmed.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care. For more information, please visit www.selectis.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Liolios or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

selectis@gatewayir.com



