Selective Insurance Celebrates Small Business Week with Resources to Help Small Businesses Thrive

3 min read
In this article:
BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance, a leading provider of insurance solutions for small businesses, celebrates National Small Business Week by highlighting important considerations and resources for small businesses:

"Helping owners protect their passion – the small businesses they've worked so hard to build – is our purpose."

  • Virtual Safety Management: To create a safe environment for employees and customers, small businesses should have a clear understanding of business exposures and a strong business continuity plan. Selective's unique resources for customers, combined with the business resiliency toolkit from Selective's partner, the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, can help all small business owners address and reduce industry-specific risks, contributing to smooth business operations.

  • Annual Insurance Policy Review: As small businesses grow, evolve, or pivot during the pandemic, it's essential that their insurance coverages adjust accordingly. Prior to the insurance policy renewal process, small business owners should speak with their independent insurance agent to conduct a complimentary and detailed review of their insurance policy to ensure their unique risks are appropriately covered.

  • Uniquely Small Biz Podcasts: Small business owners can gain valuable information, ideas, and resources that they can apply to their own operations with Selective's Uniquely Small Biz podcasts. The episodes, which are available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts®, Spotify and Google PlayTM store, feature unique stories from small business owners about their successes, challenges, and everything in-between.

"Helping owners protect their passion – the small businesses they've worked so hard to build – is our purpose," said Mike MacMullin, Vice President, Small Business, Selective. "During National Small Business Week and every week, Selective is committed to helping small businesses thrive with the coverage, tools, and resources needed to protect against risks and exposures. Since every business is different and the environment we live in is constantly changing, it's vital that owners work with their independent agents to regularly assess risks and review insurance policies to help prevent coverage gaps."

Together with independent agents, Selective builds unique insurance solutions that help protect the small businesses that are the foundations of communities across America. With Selective, small business owners can focus on growing the business they are passionate about while our local experts handle the rest.

To learn more about Selective insurance for small businesses, visit https://www.selective.com/for-businesses.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-insurance-celebrates-small-business-week-with-resources-to-help-small-businesses-thrive-301376491.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

