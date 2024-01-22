Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Selective Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock is up by a considerable 6.6% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Selective Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Selective Insurance Group is:

12% = US$327m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Selective Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Selective Insurance Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.9% seen over the past five years by Selective Insurance Group.

We then performed a comparison between Selective Insurance Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.0% in the same 5-year period.

Story continues

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SIGI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Selective Insurance Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Selective Insurance Group has a low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 77% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Selective Insurance Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Selective Insurance Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Selective Insurance Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

