SELECTIVE INSURANCE AND SIMPLISAFE® PARTNER TO BRING SMART HOME SECURITY SOLUTIONS TO SELECTIVE'S HOMEOWNER POLICYHOLDERS

3 min read
BRANCHVILLE, N.J. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance today announced a partnership with SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning home security systems, to provide eligible Selective homeowner policyholders with comprehensive and advanced home security technology and professional home monitoring capabilities. The partnership will help protect Selective's homeowner policyholders against some of the most common home hazards, including theft, fire, and water damage.

Selective's homeowner policyholders in approved states can request a complimentary 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe. The system includes a base station, keypad, HD indoor security camera, entry sensor, water sensor, temperature sensor, and smoke detector, plus two months of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive professional monitoring. Policyholders who choose to receive a SimpliSafe security system and activate it with monitoring within sixty days of receipt will receive an automatic discount on their Selective insurance policy. Professional monitoring must be kept active to maintain the policy discount.

"By combining Selective's nearly 100 years of home insurance expertise with SimpliSafe's award-winning home security solutions, we're offering our customers extra peace of mind," said Allen Anderson, Senior Vice President, Personal Lines, Selective Insurance. "This latest addition to our suite of value-added products and services provides our customers even more ways to Be Uniquely Insured®."

SimpliSafe offers professional monitoring without long-term commitments, meaning any Selective homeowner policyholder who elects to receive a SimpliSafe security system can choose to cancel their monitoring services anytime. Policy discounts automatically apply to their homeowner's insurance policy with Selective but are eliminated with cancellation of monitoring.

"We're proud to be partnering with Selective Insurance, a like-minded, customer-centric company that is finding new ways to enhance their customers' wellbeing," explained Phil Mark, Head of Business Development at SimpliSafe. "We continue to find ways to deliver on our mission to make 'Every Home Secure' through partnerships such as this one, offering homeowners both the functional and emotional benefits that can be unlocked with our proactive joint offering."

This offer is available to eligible Selective homeowner policyholders in select states. To learn more, policyholders can reach out to their local Selective agent. Information about Selective's suite of value-added services is available here.

About Selective Insurance
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

About SimpliSafe
SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded "Best Overall Home Security System of 2022" by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-insurance-and-simplisafe-partner-to-bring-smart-home-security-solutions-to-selectives-homeowner-policyholders-301585850.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

