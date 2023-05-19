SelectQuote Up 37%, Insider Buyers Are Up 65% \

Last week, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 37% last week, resulting in a US$93m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$1.2m worth of stock is now worth US$2.0m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SelectQuote Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by William Grant was the biggest purchase of SelectQuote shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.06. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months SelectQuote insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At SelectQuote Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that SelectQuote insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SelectQuote insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SelectQuote Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in SelectQuote shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SelectQuote. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for SelectQuote that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

