SelectQuote, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

SelectQuote announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release on May 11, 2021. SelectQuote also provided updated guidance for full year fiscal 2021, expecting a revenue between $920 million and $940 million, with net income between $130 million and $138 million.

On May 12, 2021, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on this news thereby injuring investors.

