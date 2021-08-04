U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,975.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,041.00
    -5.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.15
    -10.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

SelectQuote, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·1 min read

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

SelectQuote announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release on May 11, 2021. SelectQuote also provided updated guidance for full year fiscal 2021, expecting a revenue between $920 million and $940 million, with net income between $130 million and $138 million.

On May 12, 2021, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on this news thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.