Selene: A New Greek Restaurant Brings a Unique Fine Dining Experience to Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selene, a one-of-a-kind Greek fine dining restaurant in the heart of the Financial District, is excited to announce its grand opening on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Led by renowned Greek chef, Yiannis Chatiris, Selene is named after the ancient Greek Goddess of the moon and is set to become a gathering space for those looking to indulge in the festive spirit and generous cuisine of the Greek Islands with a modern twist.

Located at 11 Hanover Square, NY, NY 10005, Selene's grand opening will take place at 5PM on Friday, May 5, 2023. During the opening weekend, from May 5 - May 7, 2023, Selene will surround guests with fresh flowers at each table and treat them to imaginative chef specialties throughout their dining experience.

At Selene, guests are invited to embrace a truly bespoke experience. From inventive cocktails, and our table-side champagne cart, to the best in fresh seafood, vegetables, prime cuts, and unmatched desserts, Selene promises an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant has already earned itself a trendy reputation amongst influencers, Tribeca locals, and business elites during its brunch service.

The Selene experience invites guests with natural and modern elements that reflect the representation of the Greek God of the moon throughout the space. From warm lighting to the thoughtful decor, Selene offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

We are thrilled to bring the unique and authentic flavors of Greek cuisine to Lower Manhattan. Selene is more than just a restaurant, it is a celebration of Greek culture, and we look forward to welcoming guests to their home away from home.

For more information about Selene, visit https://seleneny.com or contact Olga Ladna at info@seleneny.com or (212) 480-2670.

