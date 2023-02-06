U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.72
    -27.82 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.46
    +1.07 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0065 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5920
    +1.4420 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.25
    -102.74 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.84
    +2.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Self-Checkout System Market Is Estimated to valued at USD 4.51 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 15.0% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the biggest share of the global market.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Self-Checkout System Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.90 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Evaluted To Grow From USD 4.51 Billion In 2022 To USD 12.01 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 15.0% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. Because of this, demand for self-checkout solutions has been lower than expected in all regions compared to levels before the pandemic. Our research shows that the world market was 12.4% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

The report covers a wide range of solutions and services from key players like NCR Corporation, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated., Hisense Systems Europe, and Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd. Customers can buy things from a store without having to use a traditional checkout with a person working there. Fujitsu Limited has a number of self-checkout machines, like the FUJITSU Impulse self-service, U-Scan 6.0, U-Scan Genesis, and others. In the same way, NCR Corporation's FastLane Self-Service Checkout R6C is an example of an advanced self-checkout system.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Self-Checkout System  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • January 2022: Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd. worked with Tusson Ltd. to install self-checkout machines in 10 stores in Minsk, Russia.

  • September 2021: Massive retailer Conad Nord Ovest teamed up with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated to deploy SCO systems and solutions in stores. In 2021, the company installed more than 160 checkout counters in Conad supermarkets and hypermarkets in Italy.

  • March 2019 - JD.com teamed up with Fung Retailing Group to launch an AI-powered self-checkout system that recognizes items in seconds without the need to scan barcodes. These AI checkouts have been implemented at two Fung's Circle K convenience stores in Hong Kong.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

There are both fixed and mobile self-checkout solutions on the market. The fixed segment is likely to have the largest market share because it has more features and functions. More and more convenience store owners are putting in fixed checkout systems, which has made the market grow.

Component Insights

The market study looks at services and solutions that are based on the components. Because more self-checkout machines are being put in place in the retail and hospitality industries, the solution segment is expected to have the biggest market share.

Sales Channel Insights

The market is both direct and indirect, depending on how the products are sold. The direct segment is expected to have the biggest share of the market because retail and hospitality businesses buy in bulk. The makers of SCO systems sell a lot of them in places with low prices and few taxes on imports and exports.

End-user Insights

The retail segment is expected to have the biggest market share because more shops, supermarkets, malls, and convenience stores are using self-checkout machines to save time and money on extra labour. People can scan the bar codes on items in stores and malls to pay for them without having to wait in long lines. In November 2021, ShopMe opened a self-checkout system with De Pindakaaswinkel at the Westfield Mall in the Netherlands. People at Westfield Mall in the Netherlands can pay their bills online through ShopMe's self-checkout app.

Regional Outlook:

During the time frame of the forecast, North America is expected to have the biggest share of the global market. This is because many stores there already have systems for customers to check out themselves. For example, as of July 2020, the 180,000-square-foot Walmart stores in the United States had 34 self-checkout stations that customers could use. With the new self-checkout station, stores could get rid of long lines of people.

The North American market is also growing because retailers, restaurants, and other end-users are becoming more open to automation and digital payment methods.

The U.S. is the biggest market in North America because more and more people there use mobile payments. Also, because these machines are used in stores and restaurants, Canada is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248493/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 4.51 Billion

By Type

Fixed, Mobile-based, Others

By End-user

Hospitality, Retail, Others

By Component

Services, Solution, Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel, Indirect Channel, Others

By Companies 

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (U.S.), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (U.S.), Qingdao Histone Intelligent Commercial System Co. Ltd. (Shiji Group) (China), Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Wintec System Co., Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Erply (U.S.), ITAB Group (Sweden), Pan-Oston (U.S.)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

More retailers, hotels, and other businesses are using self-checkout systems that are based in the cloud and use AI. This helps the market grow. In developed countries, services in AI-based systems are becoming more popular and more common.

To stay competitive, some of the biggest players on the market are putting in self-checkout systems that use the cloud and AI.

Driving Factors:

In the process of digital transformation, connectivity, digitization, and data are all very important. Digitalization helps businesses make new products and services that make their customers happier. Self-checkout systems make it easier for customers to shop and let them pay digitally or without touching a card reader. More people are using ways to pay without cash, so there is more demand for checkout systems. These checkout systems are used to shorten the time customers have to wait and give them a unique shopping experience. Also, the number of electronic payments is going up quickly around the world because more and more people have smartphones. Also, the biggest companies in the market are teaming up to put self-checkout systems in stores. For example, Capgemini said that the number of cashless transactions rose by 14.1% from 2018 to 2019 and will reach 708.50 billion around the world in 2020.

Restraining Factors:

A lot of businesses and firms get help from SCO. But businesses need to be ready for problems like data leaks, broken devices, phishing attacks, software and network problems, and so on. For example, in unsafe and unsecure networks, there is a high chance that data can be hacked, which is a cyber risk. Data hackers can easily break into and get access to important data and records, like a business customer's financial credentials. This could cost the company a lot of money and hurt its reputation.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (U.S.), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (U.S.), Qingdao Histone Intelligent Commercial System Co. Ltd. (Shiji Group) (China), Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Wintec System Co., Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Erply (U.S.), ITAB Group (Sweden), Pan-Oston (U.S.), and others.

By Type

  • Fixed

  • Mobile-based

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Others

By Component

  • Services

  • Solution

  • Others

By Sales Channel

  • Direct Channel

  • Indirect Channel

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Linear Motion Products Market - The Global Linear Motion Products Market Size Was Valued At USD 10.9 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 11.5 Billion In 2022 To USD 18.1 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.7% During The Forecast Period.

  • Semiconductor Gases Market - The global semiconductor gases market size was valued at USD 8.71 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2022 to USD 15.56 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

  • Roofing Materials Market - The Global Roofing Materials Market Size Was Valued At USD 86.56 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 88.85 Billion In 2022 To USD 112.47 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.4% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Murdaugh Trial, Day 11: Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence

    A judge ruled Monday he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021.

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Tesla plans Cybertruck production to begin by end of 2023, Canoo fundraises in discount shares sale

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Pinterest stock dives following mixed earnings report, CFO’s decision to step down

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal checks out Pinterest shares following its latest earnings report citing increases in monthly active users and the platform's new buyback program.

  • Devon Energy's (DVN) Q4 Earnings to be Hit by Harsh Weather

    Devon Energy's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings to be adversely impacted by severe weather condition in its service territories despite multi-basin assets.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    Sirius XM Holdings ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.00b (up 3.5% from FY...

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • ‘Best in 15 years.’ This investment is now offering a guaranteed return of up to 4.78%. Should you bite?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) let you deposit your money for a predetermined amount of time at a fixed interest rate and collect your earnings when they mature. Historically jumbo CDs — which may have minimum deposit requirements in the realm of $100,000 — paid the best rates, but these days you don’t need to sink the big bucks into a jumbo CD to access great rates. “Jumbo CD rates tend to be slightly better than regular CD rates when you’re comparing options at the same bank, but they’re not the best deals out there,” Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at NerdWallet, says, adding that “the best CD rates tend to have far lower minimums.”

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Why McDonald's Doesn't Look Appetizing Right Now

    McDonald's Corp. reported earnings late last month and the shares have weakened. Every time I go out on an errand I pass one or two local McDonald's. I do an unscientific channel check by looking at the number of vehicles in the parking lot and in the drive-up window. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was stalled in November through January and looks like it has turned weaker in February.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.