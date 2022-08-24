Self Defense Products Market Size To Grow at CAGR 5.4% And Reach Market Value of USD 4,519 Million By 2030 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Self Defense Products Market, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

Singapore, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self defense products market size was valued at USD 2,874 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 4,519 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Self Defense Products Market Report Highlight

Global self defense products market size was valued USD 2,874 million in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030

North America self defense products market is expected to lead with around 30% market share

Asia Pacific self defense products market to be the fastest growing regional market

Based on distribution channel, the sporting goods store segment led the market in 2021 accounting for more than half of the self-defense product market share

Increased community crime and violence against women are driving the expansion of self defense products market value





Self Defense Products Market Report Coverage:

Parameter Self Defense Products Market Self Defense Products Market Size 2021 USD 2,874 Million Self Defense Products Market Forecast 2030 USD 4,519 Million Self Defense Products Market CAGR During 2022 – 2030 5.4% Self Defense Products Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Self Defense Products Market Base Year 2021 Self Defense Products Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Self Defense Products Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Buck Knives, Self defense weapons, Salt Supply Company, Axon Enterprises Inc, SABRE Security Equipment Corporation, Victorinox, Unisafe Technologies, Gerber gear, and Mace Security International Inc. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

The rise in violent crimes and homicides worldwide in recent years has boosted the market prospects for less lethal and self-defense products. Following such tragedies, governments in emerging and developing economies have been noticeably more supportive of preventing similar events and minor offenses against the elderly. The rapid expansion in civil unrest around the world is a crucial factor propelling the global self defense product market. Aside from civic unrest, leisure or recreational and leisure activities such as hiking and trekking increase the demand for the self defense product market size. Furthermore, the availability of various kinds of practical personal protection goods from manufacturers is assisting the self-defense products market in gaining widespread adoption among customers. Manufacturers are also focused on designing tiny goods that incorporate multiple features.

Global Self Defense Products Market Dynamics

The increase in the frequency of incidents caused by social unrest can be related to the expansion of the self defense products market size. Furthermore, the increasing numbers of activities such as hiking, camping, and other leisure activities are likely to fuel the self defense products market growth in the future years. Likewise, the development of self-defense products such as folding knives, pepper spray, SOS devices, and e-alarm systems, as well as increased community crime and violence against women and protection for oneself, are driving the expansion of self defense products market value.

During the forecast period, the growth in advancements and the introduction of new non-lethal weapon technologies are expected to boost the expansion of the global self-defense product market trends. Furthermore, the widespread use of non-lethal self-defense devices as the first line of defense by law enforcement officers and security officers around the world is propelling the industry forward. Non-lethal weapons are employed to slow down attackers and allow time to take appropriate action without causing any casualties. During the forecast period, growth in campaign patterns around the globe will support the expansion of the self-defense product market. One of the primary factors influencing the industry is government legislation governing the acquisition of both lethal and non-lethal firearms. Governments in some nations also support the ownership of non-lethal self-defense products in public locations such as parks and eateries, as well as most government facilities, although in some countries it is outlawed or only permitted in limited quantities.

Besides that, the availability of a wide range of self-defense products, each with its own distinct protective power, is significantly propelling the market. Furthermore, small and compact self-defense items with several features are frequently available on the market, opening up new business potential. Likewise, technology is improving self-defense items; for example, a variety of self-defense smartphone apps integrated with the newest GPS technology, such as PANIK, are available for Android and IoS.

Self Defense Products Market Segmentation

The global self defense products market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and distribution channel. In terms of product, the market is separated into pepper sprays, stun guns, tactical gloves, folding knives, and others.

Based on the distribution channels, the industry is divided into sporting goods stores, retail outlets, and online. According to a self-defense industry analysis, the sporting goods store segment will lead the market in 2021, accounting for more than half of the self-defense product market shares. The ease with which these products are available, as well as the legal license to sell them, is a crucial aspect of this distribution channel's acceptability among consumers.

Global Self Defense Products Market Regional Outlook

The global self defense products market is divided into several geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the self-defense product market forecast, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the self-defense product market over the next few years. This rise is due to high rates of female criminality in nations such as Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. Furthermore, women's discretionary income and the rising crime rate are rising significantly in the region. Self-defense product growth in Asia-Pacific is likely to be driven by both reasons. Furthermore, regional key market participants have increased their investment in development and self-defense product development, which promotes the market in the region. Additionally, the easy availability of inexpensive self-defense equipment and technologies due to domestic manufacturing in countries such as China will drive market growth.

Self Defense Products Market Players

Recently, the market players are making a significant contribution to market expansion by implementing a variety of methods, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with the government, investment for start-up businesses, and the introduction of new products, to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Some of the prominent self defense products market companies is Buck Knives, Self defense weapons, Salt Supply Company, Axon Enterprises Inc, SABRE Security Equipment Corporation, Victorinox, Unisafe Technologies, Gerber gear, and Mace Security International Inc.

