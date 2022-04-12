U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +43.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,430.00
    +211.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,237.50
    +237.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.60
    +24.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.28
    +3.99 (+4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.70
    +24.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.51 (+2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7270
    -0.0530 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    23.14
    +1.98 (+9.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9430
    -0.4420 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,600.72
    -598.85 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.72
    -34.45 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.75
    -37.56 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Self-driving car stopped by San Francisco police

Chris Vallance - Technology Reporter
·2 min read
A cruise vehicle in San Francisco in 2019
Cruise has been developing autonomous-driving technology

San Francisco police officers were faced with a new challenge after stopping an autonomous vehicle with no-one inside.

Officers approached the car, operated by Cruise, because it had been driving without headlights.

In the incident, captured on film, an officer remarks that there "ain't nobody in it" before the car moves to what Cruise said was a safer location.

The company said the headlights issue was a result of human error.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb1q-vggFn9/

Cruise, which is owned by General Motors and develops self-driving technology, has been testing autonomous vehicles (AVs) in the US.

Earlier this year it started allowing members of the public who join a waiting list to hail free night-time rides.

Cruise tweeted: "Our AV yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued."

The company has produced a YouTube video for law-enforcement and other "first responders", setting out how they should interact with AVs.

It says in the video that the vehicles have microphones that can identify the sounds of sirens.

The "AV can detect lights and sirens so it will come to a stop".

The video explains that officers should call a dedicated phone number to reach the company's "escalation team" before approaching a vehicle.

"For example, the escalation team can do a number of tasks remotely, including unlocking the vehicle... and ensuring that the vehicle remains in a safe stationary position."

Legal challenges

The law commissions for England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission have called for legal changes to deal with self-driving vehicles.

The independent bodies, which monitor and review UK legislation, recommended that if anything goes wrong, the company behind the autonomous driving system would be responsible, rather than the driver.

Driverless car glitches have inevitably cropped up as the technology develops - including the experience of people living in a quiet San Francisco street, who were deluged with an influx of self-driving vehicles.

Other car giants, including Elon Musk's electronic car company Tesla, are working on their own driverless technology.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: With Shanghai Locked Down, This Upstart May Seize Tesla's EV Crown

    Tesla Shanghai has been closed for several days due to Covid shudowns. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire Split Is Coming. There’s a Cheaper EV Bike Stock.

    Harley-Davidson's electric bike is merging with a SPAC, but investors should look into Ideanomics and its EV bike unit Energica.

  • Tesla Motors plans dealership, regional repair facility in St. Petersburg

    Tesla Motors is planning to open a dealership and regional repair facility in St. Petersburg. The electric vehicle company plans to take over the former Kane’s Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N., according to documents filed with Pinellas County. Tesla plans to renovate the property to include the following: a 50,000-square-foot storage building for its vehicles a service center that ranges from 35,000 to 45,000 square feet an 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot portion dedicated to storing vehicle parts a 3,000-square-foot showroom The delivery bay will be located in the front of the building, facing 34th Street.

  • Honda Plans 30 EV Models by 2030 in Big Investment Drive

    Honda Motor Co announced that it will spend $64 billion on research and development as the Japanese auto maker plans to roll out 30 electric vehicle models by 2030. In a statement on Tuesday, Honda said it aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles (EVs) per year over the next decade. Of the planned $64 billion investment, $40 billion will be used to ramp up Honda’s “electrification and software technologies,” the company said.

  • GM inks cobalt deal with miner Glencore as it ramps up EV production

    The cobalt will be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes, which powers the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement https://bit.ly/37doJ0r. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the size of the supply agreement.

  • 405 Freeway portion in Westwood shut down after fatal pedestrian crash

    A fatal vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Monday night has forced the closure of the southbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Westwood area of Los Angeles.

  • Honda to spend $64 billion on R&D as it revs up electric ambitions

    Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend $64 billion on research and development over the next decade, the company said on Tuesday, laying out an ambitious target to roll out 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. Its goals include producing some 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, aiming to gain share in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, led by Tesla Inc, while Japanese automakers risk falling behind European and U.S. rivals. "As far as resource investments over the next 10 years go, we're going to invest about 8 trillion yen in research and development expenses," said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, referring to the equivalent to $64 billion.

  • Vehicles With the Best Combination of Fuel Economy and Acceleration

    Cars, SUVs, and trucks that deliver standout mileage and performance based on our latest testsBy Consumer ReportsConsumer Reports’ tests show that drivers don’t have to give up engine performance...

  • Autonomous Cruise car encounter with police raises policy questions

    While the car came to a stop, as video of the incident shows, there's policy to be established when it comes to interactions between autonomous vehicles and police. Originally published on Instagram, the video shows the car -- one of Cruise's Chevy Cruises -- in the city's Richmond District pulling over to the side of the road when signaled to do so by an officer, ahead of an intersection. The policeperson walks toward the car and attempts unsuccessfully to open the driver-side door, at which point the Cruise vehicle begins to drive down the road -- only to pull over again and activate its hazards.

  • One person dead, another critically injured after Interstate 71 crash in Louisville

    A man was charged with murder, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license after the crash.

  • Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030

    It previously pledged to phase out gas-powered cars by 2040.

  • Airlines brace for £100m bill from Easter travel chaos

    Airlines are bracing for a £100m compensation bill as Easter travel chaos at airports shows no sign of abating.

  • US airport reclaims title as world’s busiest

    China’s Guangzhou airport had held the title since 2020

  • Victim in deadly weekend accident on MBTA Red Line identified as Boston man

    MBTA confirmed a man suffered fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed the Broadway Station early Sunday morning.

  • Few Cars, Lots of Customers: Why Autos Are an Inflation Risk

    Corina Diehl is eager for more sedans and pickup trucks to sell her customers in and around the Pittsburgh area, but as the pandemic enters its third year, cars remain in short supply, and the squeeze on inventory shows no sign of abating. “If I could get 100 Toyotas today, I would sell 100 Toyotas today,” Diehl said. Instead, she said, she’s lucky to have three. “It’s the same with every brand I have.” Dealerships like Diehl’s are wrestling with inventory shortages — the result of a dearth of c

  • FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers￼

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is seeking the largest fines yet for passengers who disrupt flights after […] The post FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida Man Drives Bizarre Chopped Car

    Jeep owners, eat your heart out!

  • Highway patrol chase involving 6 teenagers ends in crash in Kansas City, Kansas

    The driver of an uninvolved vehicle was seriously injured when she was rear-ended by the teen driving the Jeep.

  • Polish panel: Russia behind Polish leader's plane crash

    A Polish government special commission has reinforced its earlier allegations that the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in Russia was the result of Moscow's assassination plan. The latest of the commission’s reports, released Monday, alleges that an intentional detonation of planted explosives caused the April 10, 2010 crash of Soviet-made Tu-154M plane that killed Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 other government and armed forces figures as well as many prominent Poles.