Self-Driving Car and Trucks Market to Cross $3.14 Billion by 2030 owing to Government Initiatives and regulations Supporting Development and Deployment of Autonomous Vehicles

SNS Insider pvt ltd

As per SNS Insider, the combination of technological advancements, demand for safety and convenience features, the need for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions, and government initiatives are all contributing to the growth of the self-driving car and trucks market

Pune, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Self-Driving Car And Trucks Market had a worth of $1.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain $3.14 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the estimated timeframe from 2023 to 2030, according to SNS Insider.

Self-driving cars and trucks, also known as autonomous vehicles, are a rapidly evolving technology that has the potential to transform the way we travel and transport goods. These vehicles use advanced sensors, software, and communication technologies to navigate roads and highways without human intervention. They have the potential to make our roads safer, reduce traffic congestion, and increase the efficiency of the transportation system.

Download PDF Brochure For Self-Driving Car and Trucks Market : https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2673

Market Analysis

The self-driving car and trucks market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. With the right regulatory framework, government support, and investment in digital infrastructure, this technology has the potential to transform the way we think about transportation and make our roads safer and more efficient than ever before. Investment in digital infrastructure is also critical to the success of self-driving cars. These vehicles rely on high-speed internet connections and advanced computer systems to communicate with other vehicles and the surrounding environment.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the self-driving car and trucks market could potentially be significant, as economic downturns typically result in reduced consumer spending and investment. Despite these potential challenges, it is worth noting that market is still in its early stages of development, and there is significant long-term potential for growth.

Story continues

Key Regional Development

The self-driving car and trucks market in North America is witnessing a significant surge in demand, driven by a range of factors. The recent changes in traffic regulations in the U.S. to allow the integration of self-driving cars on public roads have been a major catalyst for this growth. The U.S. government has been actively promoting the adoption of autonomous vehicles, and this has resulted in a favorable regulatory environment for companies operating in this space.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2673

Key Takeaway from Self-Driving Car and Trucks Market Study

The logistics, construction, and manufacturing segments are expected to take the lead in the coming years. These sectors are expected to experience significant growth as self-driving technology continues to mature and become more widely adopted.

As consumers continue to demand vehicles with advanced safety features and autonomous driving capabilities, the SUV segment has emerged as a popular choice. The SUV segment offers several advantages for self-driving car and truck manufacturers.

Recent Developments Related to Self-Driving Car and Trucks Market

Mitsui, a leading Japanese corporation, is set to launch a new self-driving truck transport business. The move is aimed at expanding the company's logistics services while also promoting the adoption of autonomous driving technology in Japan. With the use of advanced technology, the trucks will be able to navigate roads and highways with greater safety and efficiency, reducing the risk of accidents and improving the speed of delivery.

Outrider, a US-based startup company specializing in self-driving trucks, has secured a whopping $73 million in a recent funding round. The investment will enable Outrider to scale up its operations and accelerate the development and deployment of its autonomous trucking technology. The latest funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, along with other investors such as NEA, 8VC, and Prologis Ventures.

Buy Exclusive PDF Copy of Self-Driving Car and Trucks Market Along With ME Sheet: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2673

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8 Self Driven Cars And Trucks Market Segmentation, By Application

9 Self Driven Cars And Trucks Market Segmentation, By Industry Verticals

10 Self Driven Cars And Trucks Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type

11. Regional Analysis

12 Company Profile

13 Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy Email: info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)



