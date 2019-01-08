Self-driving cars are losing their novelty factor, and that's OK

CES 2018, last year's massive tech show in Las Vegas, played host to the debut of Lyft's self-driving car. Powered by autonomous car startup Aptiv, the car was available to eager riders who waited hours to experience a robot-controlled drive.
Jump ahead a year, and self-driving Lyfts ordered through the ride-hailing app are a fairly typical part of Las Vegas life. Brightly labeled cars from other companies let everyone know the rides are autonomous. Heads still turn to see the futuristic vehicles in action, but the gawking is slowing down.
