New self-driving features are about to make the road safer for terrible drivers

Distracted? Tired? Bad at staying in your lane? Just plain out of it? Don't worry, your car's got you.

While fully autonomous vehicles might not be here for awhile, new driver assistance systems are so advanced you'll feel like you're in a self-driving car.

What's coming down the pipeline makes Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot system look positively polite and passive. Instead of quiet beeps urging you to put your hands back on the wheel or a light flashing when something's in your blind spot, these features plan to give control over to the vehicle.

More about Autopilot, Autonomous Vehicles, Semi Autonomous, Ces 2019, and Tech