Self-driving scooters and bikes? Uber's working on it.

Your electric scooter could one day be autonomous.
Uber is working on self-driving scooters and bikes, according to 3DRobotics CEO Chris Anderson. The company announced plans to explore electric scooters and bikes that can drive themselves to charging stations and riders.
In a tweet on Saturday, Anderson revealed that the ride-hailing app is hiring engineers for "Micromobility Robotics" — a division under JUMP, Uber's on-demand rideshare for bikes and scooters. Its main group, Uber Advance Technologies Group, will continue its work on self-driving cars.
Exciting announcement from @UberATG at today's @DIYRobocars event. "Micromobility" = autononomous scooters & bikes that can drive themselves to charging or better locations. Hiring now pic.twitter.com/sOjroo8XZI
— Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) January 20, 2019
