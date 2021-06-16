U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,247.06
    +0.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,281.85
    -17.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.33
    +29.47 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.04
    -11.04 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.70
    +0.58 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    -0.0080 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4104
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9420
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,742.02
    -1,217.18 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.57
    -32.90 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.96
    +24.48 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Self-driving trucks startup Kodiak Robotics snags investment, partnership from Bridgestone

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Tire-making giant Bridgestone has taken a minority stake in Kodiak Robotics, the Silicon Valley-based startup developing autonomous trucks, as part of a broader partnership to test and develop smart tire technology.

While the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, Kodiak Robotics co-founder and CEO Don Burnette told TechCrunch that this is a direct financial investment. Bridgestone CTO Nizar Trigui has also joined the Kodiak board as an observer.

The deal involves more than capital. The two companies have also formed a strategic partnership focused on advancing Bridgestone's tire tech and fleet management system. Kodiak will use Bridgestone's sensor-laden tires and fleet management system on its self-driving trucks, which are used to carry freight between Dallas and Houston as part of its testing program. The company recently said it is expanding its freight carrying pilots to San Antonio. Kodiak also tests its self-driving trucks — always with a safety operator behind the wheel — in and around Mountain View, California.

Semi-trucks travel 100,000 to 150,000 miles a year, Burnette said, adding that tire integrity and tire monitoring are integral to the safety of trucking, whether they're driven by a human or computer.

"Safety of an autonomy system ultimately comes down to our ability to manipulate the tires that touch the road when you are accelerating or braking or steering," Burnette said. "You need to be able to rely on your tires to actually perform the way they are expected to perform otherwise your safety envelope is not necessarily guaranteed."

Kodiak will use these smart tires to monitor pressure, temperature and even measure the loads on the wheels, which plays a role in vehicle dynamics and maneuverability. Kodiak will share the data it collects with Bridgestone, which the company can use to improve the chemistry of its tires.

Tire companies like Bridgestone already collect basic information from telematics providers that helps determine where trucks are driven, what types of roads they use as well as tire pressure and temperature. Predictive models are then developed based on that data. Autonomous vehicle companies bring an added value to tire companies, Burnette noted. Kodiak's self-driving trucks are loaded with sensors of their own, which allows the company to collect massive amounts of driving data that can help Bridgestone understand exactly how its tires are being used.

"Autonomy providers like Kodiak have all of the raw data specifically on how the trucks are being driven," he said. "We know what the forces are, we know what the steering is, we know what the braking pressures that were being commanded in real time. And so we can gather a wealth of data that has never been previously possible to collect for companies like Bridgestone."

This allows Bridgestone to build predictive models that will more accurately be able to predict the eventual lifetime and also possibly give warnings to when tires may fail out of field. "And that's ultimately what Kodiak is really interested in," Burnette added.

The news follows Kodiak's announcement in May that it was partnering with South Korean conglomerate SK to explore the possibility of deploying its autonomous vehicle technology in Asia. The ultimate aim of the SK partnership is to sell and distribute Kodiak’s self-driving technology in the region. Kodiak will examine how it can use SK’s products, components and technology for its autonomous system, including artificial intelligence microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems. Both companies have also agreed to work together to provide fleet management services for customers in Asia.

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce plans battery push to boost electric planes

    Rolls-Royce will invest £80m in energy storage technology that will boost the range of electric aircraft. The jet-engine maker said its investment in energy storage systems (ESS) will create 300 jobs by the end of the decade, helping to power both fully electric and hybrid aircraft designs. The battery pack designs are aimed at vertical takeoff and landing “urban mobility” vehicles, often dubbed "flying taxis", and small fixed-wing aircraft with up to 19 seats for short commuter flights. Rolls i

  • Luminar Rolls Out Blade Autonomous Technology For Cars, Trucks, Robo-taxis

    Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) has introduced Blade for the future of design and integration of autonomous technology across robotaxis, trucking, and consumer cars at its inaugural Studio Day in New York City. Luminar also showcased the first consumer vehicle fully integrated with Luminar's Iris lidar, which is on track for series production with Luminar's OEM partners, starting in late 2022. Luminar is kicking off a global customer roadshow this week to reveal Iris's performance, abili

  • GM says it will now spend $35 billion on electric and autonomous cars

    General Motors ups its game on electric vehicles.

  • Video: Tesla Model S Plaid Owner Enjoys Yoke Steering, Adapts Quickly

    When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) first unveiled the Tesla Model S refresh, many were excited to finally see an updated interior. But one piece of the interior had some people scratching their heads. While it looks fun and futuristic, the usability of the yoke style steering wheel was immediately questioned. The missing top of the wheel allows a much more open view of the road and instrument cluster, while also giving the car a more open feeling. And many agree it looks great as well. But how easily

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Shares Pulling Back After EV-Fueled Surge

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, recently made its commercial debut in the U.S., with European deliveries imminent. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Polestar to build its first all-electric SUV in the United States

    Polestar, Volvo Car Group’s standalone electric performance brand, will manufacture its first all-electric SUV in the United States. The automaker said Wednesday that the Polestar 3 will be assembled at a plant shared with Volvo Cars at a factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The Polestar 3 follows the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan and the hybrid grand tourer Polestar 1.

  • GM Is Adding Fuel to the EV Fire. What It Means for Tesla and Other Auto Stocks.

    The EV arms race is on. The auto maker is pouring billions into technology to establish a leading position in the future of commercial and personal transportation.

  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade Long-Term Update | Feel the Quilting

    The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy gets the little things right. The Calligraphy trim makes the Palisade competitive with premium utes, and accoutrements that Genesis and Lincoln have used to elevate their brands are employed throughout the Hyundai's interior. It’s really the details in the Calligraphy trim that create the atmosphere.

  • Luminar Lays Out a New Vision for Self-Driving Cars

    Luminar hosted analysts and investors at an event Tuesday to unveil new architecture for using its lidar sensors in passenger and commercial vehicles.

  • GM escalates the electric vehicle arms race

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Wednesday boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, pulled ahead plans for two U.S. battery plants and forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will now spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry. Shares of GM were up more than 2.8% in early trading on Wednesday.

  • Boeing, Airbus Get Trade Truce As U.S. Eyes 'Common Threat'

    The U.S. and EU suspended tariffs related to Boeing and Airbus subsidies as the Biden administration looks to target China's practices.

  • Why This New 7-Passenger Hybrid VTOL Has Giant Fans Inside Its Wings

    The TurboFan 600 looks unlike any other vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. If it lives up to its stats, it could crush the competition.

  • Tested: 2022 Honda Civic Grows Up

    The 11th-generation Honda Civic breaks free from its predecessor's design but keeps the good stuff.

  • Why Tesla's Restaurant Plan Is an Unprofitable Detour

    Tesla has undertaken many notable side projects in the past. But restaurants are much costlier than bottling a barrel of tequila.

  • Driving Citroen's pint-sized Ami EV is as fun as it looks

    Citroen's tiny, adorable EV is no race car but it's extremely fun to use.

  • I’m an EV expert, and I’m skeptical about how quickly electric cars will go mainstream in the U.S.

    The pace of adoption for electric vehicles is more complex than just how quickly battery prices fall.

  • Americans are curious about electric trucks, but low cost, durability come first - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    While most Americans expect electric vehicles eventually to dominate the nation's roadways, many have greeted the first battery-powered models with skepticism, expressing concerns about the potential costs and inconveniences of owning such vehicles, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Automakers have already recognized the challenge and said they plan to market future battery-powered models by touting their performance and long-term cost savings over environmental benefits. Vehicle manufacturers need to win over more rural Americans and Republicans, with the survey showing those groups express less enthusiasm than others for electric vehicles.

  • Audi E-Tron GT buyers will get three years of free DC fast charging

    Audi is giving E-Tron GT buyers three years of free DC fast charging to match an offering for Porsche EV buyers.

  • Only Volkswagen, Volvo doing enough to electrify in Europe - study

    Among the major carmakers, Volkswagen and Volvo are doing enough to electrify their vehicle lineups in Europe and the EU needs to set tougher CO2 emission limits if it wants to meet Green Deal targets, according to a climate group's study. Sales of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids almost tripled last year, boosted by tighter emission standards and government subsidies. This summer, the European Union is expected to announce more ambitious CO2 targets; by 2030, the average CO2 emissions of new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels, versus the existing target of 37.5%.

  • Lincoln's first full EV coming in 2022 as part of electrification push

    Ford may be grabbing all the electric headlines right now, but soon Lincoln will be snagging a few, too. In a presentation to the media, the company outlined its electrification strategy for this decade, and it really kicks off next year with the first full electric Lincoln. Lincoln hasn't said much about what this 2022 EV will be like, not even whether it will be a crossover or a sedan.