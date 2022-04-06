Can Self-Employed Borrowers Find Mortgage Loans?

Advice from a mortgage broker with two decades of experience

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Since the 2008 financial crisis, the process of obtaining a mortgage has gotten a lot more complicated. Prior to 2008, mortgage lenders didn't scrutinize borrowers' finances nearly as much as they do today, which allowed higher-risk borrowers to qualify for mortgages with very little or no documentation.

Of course, the lack of verification led to fraud. Because so many people were qualifying for loans, eventually lenders didn't have enough money to give out loans. Additionally, home prices started falling rapidly; in turn, mortgage interest rates increased and people stopped being able to afford their mortgage payments. This resulted in millions of home foreclosures and bank failures.

Today, in an effort to prevent a repeat of the mortgage crisis, lenders are looking a lot more closely at borrowers' finances before agreeing to give out loans. For W2 employees with steady sources of income and good credit, finding a mortgage shouldn't be much of a problem.

However, self-employed borrowers sometimes have more difficulty qualifying for a mortgage loan, since their income is more difficult to prove than it is for W2 employees.

Brian Jahanbin, President of mortgage brokerage Maxim Lending, explains, "This is when it's useful to work with a brokerage. If you're trying to work directly with lenders, they might see that you're self-employed and just say ‘No', even if you have good credit. It's harder to prove your income if you're self-employed because you don't have W2s to show."

Self-employed borrowers can apply for the same loans as everyone else, and the same things are examined: your credit score, debts, the amount you can offer as a down payment, and your income. The problem is that without the presence of W2s, self-employed workers don't have documented proof of income at the ready, which can lead to rejection from lenders.

The level of scrutiny your finances will face depends on the lender you're trying to work with. Some are more lenient than others. If you're interested in a particular house and eager to make an offer, you don't have all the time in the world to seek out a lender that's perfect for your needs. Supply is so low, and demand is so high, that offers get accepted within a day or two.

"Mortgage brokers have the experience and connections to find the correct lender for your situation," explains Brian Jahanbin. "After 20 years in the mortgage business, I have a relationship with lenders. They're often more willing to work with someone they know than a borrower who they perceive as high-risk."

It is possible to find a more flexible lender. For a conventional loan, most lenders require that you prove at least two years of steady employment, but some might be willing to bend that rule a bit to include one year of employment and one year of training or education in preparation for that position. Your loan officer will want to be confident that your current source of income is likely to continue for several years, allowing you to afford your mortgage payments.

Obviously, for self-employed borrowers, proving these years of income is much more difficult.

"Self-employed borrowers can use 12 months of their business bank statements, or their tax returns, to qualify for a mortgage loan," explains Brian Jahanbin. "You can prove you have steady income by presenting the lender with bank statements showing a minimum of 12, but ideally more like 24, months of consistent income deposits."

Bank statement loans are typically considered higher-risk to lenders, though, and might require higher interest rates and bigger down payments.

"If you're self-employed, you can also use your tax returns as income verification," explains Brian Jahanbin. "You're likely to qualify for a loan if you've got a minimum credit score of 620, can pay at least a 3% down payment, and have a debt-to-income ratio of less than 45%. But even if these things don't apply to you, there are always other options to consider."

Maxim Lending has remained successful even despite the volatile housing market because highly-experienced brokers like Brian Jahanbin are able to offer something to clients that most lenders cannot- excellent customer service and a desire to find a loan that works for your specific situation.

If you're among the many Americans who are self-employed to some degree, you don't have to think of buying a house as an unattainable dream. With some creativity and patience, you can work with a mortgage broker like Maxim Lending and find a loan that lets you finally purchase your dream home.

