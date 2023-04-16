‘Self-harm and decay are not inevitable': This 45-year-old tech mogul spends $2M per year to get an '18-year-old body' — 3 top anti-aging stocks to watch now

Unlike his peers, tech tycoon Bryan Johnson isn’t interested in colonizing Mars or dominating artificial intelligence. Instead, the 45-year-old is spending considerable amounts of money on trying to fight the natural aging process.

Johnson reportedly spends over $2 million every year to ensure parts of his body are degrading at a slower pace than average. His team includes 30-plus medical professionals who are determined to help him turn back time. The initiative is internally called Project Blueprint and it includes rigorous physical training, a strict diet, constant medical supervision and extensive sleep.

Routine medical checks indicate that the program is having an impact. Based on some medical parameters, Johnson’s body is aging in reverse. His heart, skin and lung capacity are on par with someone aged between the ages of 18 and 35.

“I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” Johnson told Bloomberg.

Johnson’s obsession isn’t new or particularly unique. Celebrities have used everything from bird poop to snake venom to fight Father Time. The oldest known facial cream was found in a 2,700-year-old nobleman’s tomb in northern China.

Today, the global anti-aging industry is worth an estimated $62.6 billion and is expanding at a brisk annual pace of 6.7%. Botox alone is worth over $6.1 billion, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Put simply, this is a lucrative market. And it’s expanding rapidly as the global population ages. If you want to get in on that action, here are some publicly listed stocks that can give you exposure to this trend.

Unity Biotech

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) is, perhaps, the only pure-play anti-aging stock of its size on the market right now.

The drug research and development company is focused exclusively on issues related to senescent cells — the cells that stop dividing as we get older. Unity is backed by tech heavyweights like Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel, which is probably why it deserves a spot on your watch list too.

The stock is down about 97% from early-2021. It’s now worth just $28 million. As such, investors should be aware of the inherent risks of a small-cap biotech stock before diving in here.

Cutera

Unlike the other stocks on this list, Cutera (NASDQ:CUTR) isn’t an extra-risky biotech firm. Instead, it manufactures devices based on proven technology for the cosmetic industry. This includes laser systems for skin rejuvenation and pigment removal as well as body sculpting devices for lipolysis and fat removal.

The company delivered $253 million in revenue last year, 16% higher than 2021. However, the company did lose $3.90 per share in the first nine months of 2022. Perhaps steady growth could make it profitable eventually.

Crispr Therapeutics

The genetic information in every cell plays a key role in the body’s aging process. Now, scientists have discovered a way to use the CRISPR-Cas9–based gene editing technology to identify genes that could affect cellular senescence.

Gene therapy is a particularly promising way to fight aging, however these treatments are far from proven or mainstream yet. If successful, these treatments could unlock tremendous value for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP).

The company has lost roughly three-quarters of its value since early-2021. However, it’s still worth about $4 billion — which indicates how exciting this technology is. Investors could keep an eye on this gene editing pioneer.

