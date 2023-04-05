Self-Healing Networks Market to hit $10 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Self-Healing Networks Industry is expected to register 25% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing adoption of automation technologies integrated with self-healing.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Self-Healing Networks Market was estimated at USD 500 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $10 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The emerging need to control & manage network traffic will propel the demand for self-healing networks. Rapid developments in internet services such as big data, server virtualization, video on data, and cloud services have pushed the networking sector to upgrade traditional network architecture.

To accommodate artificial intelligence (AI), visual analytics, and self-healing robots, networks are required to become more responsive and accessible. With 5G frame and a larger number of IoT devices, the size of networks is estimated to increase significantly and is projected to reach billions in the next five years.

Development of new cloud-based solutions

The self-healing networks market from cloud segment is anticipated to reach USD 5 Billion by 2032. Cloud-based solutions enable fast and secure network configuration by leveraging cloud computing capabilities. The cloud deployment model scales the capacity to handle large network traffic including private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud applications.

Companies in the sector are developing new cloud-based solutions integrated with self-healing capabilities. For instance, in March 2023, leading IaaS and Bare Metal Cloud provider, Hivelocity, Inc. introduced new Network Automation capabilities on their servers, giving customers the ability to self-serve public and private network configurations.

Key reasons for Self-Healing Networks Market growth:

Rising need to control and manage network traffic.

Surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

Increasing number of start-ups to offer networking solutions.

Rising need of improving network security by mitigating cyber threats.

Rapid adoption of self-healing networks services across enterprises

Self-healing networks market share from the services segment is projected to reach USD 2 Billion by the year 2032. Instead of investing in software, enterprises are adopting self-healing network services to provide a suitable platform to run & support their applications. These services cover various activities such as design, planning, equipment installation, training, testing, commissioning, network optimization, maintenance, post-implementation support, and root cause analysis.

Emerging use of self-healing networks in retail and consumer goods sector

The self-healing networks market from the retail and consumer goods end-use is expected to record a 25% CAGR between 2023 to 2032. The rise in population and improving standard of living have increased the demand for polymer-based consumer products. Increased infrastructure activity in emerging markets and the rising use of polymers, composites, and other advanced materials to replace traditional concrete will increase the application scope of self-healing networks in the retail & consumer goods sector.

Adoption of ML-based diagnostics technologies across Europe

Europe region is expected to hold over 20% share of the global self-healing networks market by 2032. The rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as machine learning (ML) will fuel the growth of the self-healing network market in Europe. Using ML and diagnostics, users can understand the root cause of outages, prevent recurrences, and determine the problem with powerlines. In April 2022, Brazilian start-up Beegol raised USD 4.2 million for machine-learning-based diagnostics and self-healing technology that was aimed at reducing costs for network service providers.

Strategic partnerships among leading industry players

CommScope (US), Fortra (US), VMWare (US), BMC Software (US), Elisa Polystar (Sweden), IBM (US), SolarWinds (US), ManageEngine (US), HPE (US), Cisco (US), and Ivanti are some of the leading players in the self-healing networks market. Companies are utilizing growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain in the competitive market.

