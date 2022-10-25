U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.00
    -14.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,373.00
    -172.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,469.50
    -9.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.80
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.98 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.50
    -6.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.36 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8460
    -0.1740 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,294.99
    -98.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.18
    -0.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,957.35
    -56.64 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market Size to Grow by USD 382.48 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Marketing - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-heating instant hot pot market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked recent trends and developments. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download a Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self Heating Instant Hot Pot Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self Heating Instant Hot Pot Market 2022-2026

The report on the self-heating instant hot pot market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 7.18% and register an incremental growth of USD 382.48 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth can be affected by factors such as fluctuating raw material prices.

The self-heating instant hot pot market is concentrated because of several international and domestic vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The market is witnessing mild competition due to the presence of a few established vendors. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the rise in the use of self-heating products by hot pot restaurants. For instance, HaiDiLao, a self-heating instant hot pot brand, makes use of the self-heating feature to expand the use of hot pots. It is an economical option for people who cannot afford to eat out frequently. Such factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

 "Increasing number of promotional and marketing activities and Increasing demand for regional and ethnic flavors will further accelerate the growth of the market", according to an analyst at Technavio.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about market dynamics

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

  • Distribution channel: Online and offline

  • Geography: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by increased Internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 59% of the global market share during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growing middle-class population.

The complete report on the self-heating instant hot pot market offers detailed insights into the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The self-heating instant hot pot market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the self-heating instant hot pot market through 2026?

  • Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the self-heating instant hot pot market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the self-heating instant hot pot market growth?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the self-heating instant hot pot market?

Got more queries? Speak to our Analyst 

Users who bought this report also purchased the following:

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant.

Disposable Plates Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant.

Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 382.48 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING Ltd., Shanghai Moxiaoxian Food Co. Ltd., Xiaolongkan Hotpot, HONG PHAT IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd., and CHONGQING RUYA TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHONGQING RUYA TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING Ltd.

  • 10.5 HONG PHAT IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Shanghai Moxiaoxian Food Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Xiaolongkan Hotpot

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Self Heating Instant Hot Pot Market 2022-2026
Global Self Heating Instant Hot Pot Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-heating-instant-hot-pot-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-382-48-mn-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-marketing---technavio-301656021.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • Halliburton Earnings Double Amid Surging Global Crude Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. surpassed profit expectations amid a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of frack services gears up for increasing activity around the world.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • 2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. Two commerce businesses that I think are fantastic buys during the current bear market are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Despite strong execution, their stocks are down 38% (Amazon) and 59% (MercadoLibre) from their all-time highs.

  • GM Posts $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit as Shipments to Dealerships Rise

    General Motors posted a 37% third-quarter net-profit rise as output snapped back from supply-chain problems and buyers continued to pay up for new vehicles.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • GE cuts full-year earnings forecast on troubles at renewable energy business

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast after reporting a decline in third-quarter earnings, primarily due to higher warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business. Excluding a $500 million warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business, quarterly profit would have been 75 cents a share. The company, which is in the process of breaking up into three companies, is facing challenges at its onshore wind business.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • JD.com Touches a New Low: Now What?

    Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com opened Monday's trading with a gap to the downside and hit a new 52-week low as traders sold in reaction to President Xi's program of militarization and government reshuffling.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.