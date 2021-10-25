U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

Self-Inflating Bag Market to grow by USD 71.79 mn|Evolving Opportunities with Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd. and Ambu AS |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-inflating bag market size is set to grow by USD 71.79 mn from 2020 to 2024, at a CAGR of 5% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Self-Inflating Bag Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more Insights on Self-Inflating Bag Market - Download a Free Sample Report!

Factors such as the rising prevalence of COPD and the rising global awareness about CPR will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of intense competition among vendors may impede market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The self-inflating bag market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the self-inflating bag market include Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, HUM GmbH, Intersurgical Ltd., Laerdal Medical, Medtronic Plc, PERSYS MEDICAL, Smiths Medical Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL Inc., and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist self-inflating bag market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the self-inflating bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the self-inflating bag market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-inflating bag market vendors

Self-Inflating Bag Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 71.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, France, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, HUM GmbH, Intersurgical Ltd., Laerdal Medical, Medtronic Plc, PERSYS MEDICAL, Smiths Medical Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL Inc., and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of self-inflating bag market.

