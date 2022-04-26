Self-service Kiosk Market Size to Grow by USD 3.33 Billion |41% of the growth will originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-service kiosk market size will grow by USD 3.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the self-service kiosk market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Self-service Kiosk Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Self-service Kiosk Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Geography

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global self-service kiosk market as a part of the global information technology spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the self-service kiosk market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our self-service kiosk market report covers the following areas:

Self-service Kiosk Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acante Solutions Ltd., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., H32 Design and Development Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies are launching innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. offers self-service Kiosk that delivers speedy service which is a crucial element that influences consumer satisfaction and improves sales. Aksor SAS offers self-service kiosks that enable customers to order, collect, and pay for products.

Self-service Kiosk Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist self-service kiosk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the self-service kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the self-service kiosk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-service kiosk market vendors

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acante Solutions Ltd., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., H32 Design and Development Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avanti Markets Inc.

10.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

10.5 Embross

10.6 Meridian Kiosks

10.7 NCR Corp.

10.8 Olea Kiosks Inc.

10.9 Posiflex Technology Inc.

10.10 Thales Group

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

10.12 VeriFone Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

