Self-service Kiosk Market Size to Grow by USD 3.33 Billion |41% of the growth will originate from North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-service Kiosk Market size will grow by USD 3.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the self-service kiosk market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Self-service Kiosk Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request sample report.

Self-service Kiosk Market Segmentation Highlights

  • End-user

  • Geography

Get Sample Report to know more about the contribution of each segment

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global self-service kiosk market as a part of the global information technology spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the self-service kiosk market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our self-service kiosk market report covers the following areas:

Self-service Kiosk Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acante Solutions Ltd., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., H32 Design and Development Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies are launching innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. offers self-service Kiosk that delivers speedy service which is a crucial element that influences consumer satisfaction and improves sales. Aksor SAS offers self-service kiosks that enable customers to order, collect, and pay for products.

Speak to an Analysts for More Information on the Strategic Initiatives of Each Vendor

Self-service Kiosk Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist self-service kiosk market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the self-service kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the self-service kiosk market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of self-service kiosk market vendors

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acante Solutions Ltd., Avanti Markets Inc., Cleveron, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., H32 Design and Development Inc., KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, SITA, Slabb Kiosks, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., VeriFone Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 94: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avanti Markets Inc.

Exhibit 105: Avanti Markets Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 106: Avanti Markets Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 107: Avanti Markets Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 108: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Embross

Exhibit 112: Embross - Overview

Exhibit 113: Embross - Product / Service

Exhibit 114: Embross - Key offerings

10.6 Meridian Kiosks

Exhibit 115: Meridian Kiosks - Overview

Exhibit 116: Meridian Kiosks - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Meridian Kiosks - Key offerings

10.7 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 118: NCR Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 119: NCR Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 120: NCR Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 121: NCR Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 122: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Olea Kiosks Inc.

Exhibit 123: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 124: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 125: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Posiflex Technology Inc.

Exhibit 126: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 127: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 128: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Thales Group

Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Overview

Exhibit 130: Thales Group - Business segments

Exhibit 131: Thales Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 133: Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 134: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 135: Toshiba Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 136: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 137: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 VeriFone Inc.

Exhibit 138: VeriFone Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 139: VeriFone Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 140: VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

