Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,005.57
    -24.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,627.99
    -145.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,775.65
    -130.55 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.74 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    +0.47 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.30
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.44 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2587
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1570
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,110.33
    +337.73 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.72
    +19.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,470.38
    -16.86 (-0.04%)
     

Self-Made Millionaires: 6 Things We Still Always Buy at Target

Heather Taylor
·1 min read
hapabapa / Getty Images
hapabapa / Getty Images

Customer loyalty to certain retailers often extends beyond one’s net worth. This is especially true of Target, where people from all financial backgrounds shop for must-have essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies. And even if you earn millions, it always makes good financial sense to keep shopping at stores where you know you’re getting a great deal for your money.

GOBankingRates spoke to four self-made millionaires about some of the products they still buy at Target and why they’re loyal to these specific purchases. Self-made millionaires keep returning to Target to buy these six items.

View: 5 Dollar Tree Items Frugal People Always Buy
Learn: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Yurdakul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yurdakul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

undefinedundefinedundefined

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

JackF / iStock.com
JackF / iStock.com

undefined

svetikd / Getty Images
svetikd / Getty Images

undefined

Anna-Ok / iStock.com
Anna-Ok / iStock.com

undefinedundefined

Image Source / Getty Images
Image Source / Getty Images
Tempura / iStock/Getty Images
Tempura / iStock/Getty Images

undefinedundefinedundefinedundefinedundefined

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Self-Made Millionaires: 6 Things We Still Always Buy at Target

Advertisement