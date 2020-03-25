Self-reporting app for Covid-19 symptoms for UK research sees 650k downloads in 24 hours

One of the big challenges (among many) with the coronavirus pandemic is that overwhelmed health services do not always know how best to deploy the limited resources that they have to meet the demand of people falling ill with Covid-19. For example, we know that more ventilators and beds will be needed, but where specifically are the outbreaks happening and how can those local areas be served better?

Now, an app in the UK called the C-19 Covid Symptom Tracker, developed out of an unlikely corner of medical research -- looking into the progression of medical conditions by tracking twins -- is asking people to self-report their symptoms in an effort to start to gather more of that detail.

And in a mark of how the public is trying to step up its efforts to get involved in the fight to contain the disease, the app has itself gone viral, with 650,000 downloads since being launched on Tuesday morning.

Developed by a startup called Zoe in partnership with researchers at Kings College Hospital in London, the plan is to bring the app next to the US, where the latter group had already been working with colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital and Stanford on a previous project (more on that below).

To be very clear, the app itself is not a diagnostic tool -- these are being developed on a more national level, linking people through to local services. Nor is it designed to give the public any clarity on where Covid-19 symptoms are cropping up. (As we reported earlier, there are a number of those being built and used already, too, providing maps and other data.)

Instead, it's a research app designed to bring together information that could be useful to medical professionals to better plan their responses.

At first, the plan was to build an app to figure out where there were clusters of cases in order to better determine where testing kits, in short supply, might be better allocated.

"We were actively speaking to a multitude of companies that are making or have testing kits, and the originally the idea was that if we identified people who were expressing symptoms, maybe we could get a testing kit to them faster," said Sara Gordon, a spokesperson for the company. That proved to be too difficult, she added, since the testing arena is very fragmented and so it's not clear whether they all reliably and consistently work the same (and work well).

Then, attention turned to where the data could be useful, and providing support to the NHS, the UK's National Health Service, in determining the shape and evolution of the virus, in order to research it better and figure out how to deploy NHS resources, was where the team landed.

The ExCel conference center in the Docklands in East London is being set up as a field hospital now, "but there are many other places that will need hospitals opened," she said, "and this could help figure out where."

The app has a somewhat unlikely origin. It was created by Zoe, a spinout from Kings College Hospital that is now backed by some $27 million in funding -- investors include Daphni in France, Accomplice (formerly Atlas Venture) in Boston, among others -- in partnership with a research group at Kings College that has been tracking twins.

"We’re a healthcare startup that has been running the world’s largest nutrition study," Gordon said, spanning some 25 years (predating the startup materialising or getting spun out) and 8,000 groups of twins, and covering not just people through Kings, but also Stanford and Mass General.

Researching food intake as well as blood and stool samples, the idea was to "understand everything about how genes determine how we metabolise food, our immune responses, and more," using twins with nearly identical DNA to do this, and using that input to determine new insights into cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.

