Self-Services Technologies Market to Grow by USD 17.39 Bn, Growing Penetration In North America to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self Services Technologies Market by Product (ATM, Kiosks, and Vending machines) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self Services Technologies Market 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the self-services technologies market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.39 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the self-services technologies market is the growing penetration in APAC. Countries in APAC such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, have witnessed an increase in investments in infrastructure and commercial sector development, including retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels, and healthcare facilities. The construction of such projects is rapidly increasing in these countries owing to the availability of a large customer base that frequents retail outlets and shopping malls. The construction of such spaces will lead to a rise in the number of retail outlets, restaurants, and payment processing locations, which will increase the demand for self-service technologies in the region. There is increasing penetration of POS machines at grocery stores and convenience stores in developing economies, such as India and China.

  • Market Challenges: The growing preference for digital transactions and mobile wallets will be a major challenge for the self-services technologies market during the forecast period. Digital transactions that are carried out through digital wallets are gaining prominence. A wide range of digital payment methods is available to consumers, including digital wallets, such as Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay. In recent years, the digital payment mode has witnessed tremendous growth over other alternatives, such as payment through cash and debit or credit cards. These factors can discourage the use of ATMs and vending machines that accept cash or cards. Government initiatives in India, such as Digital India, are aimed at promoting digital payment methods such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and mobile wallets. Therefore, the growing preference for digital transactions and the lower adoption of ATMs can hamper the growth of the global self-service technologies market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

The global self-services technologies market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors such as NCR Corp., Kiosk Information Systems, Fujitsu Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., GRG Banking, Hyosung TNS Inc., Hitachi Channel Solutions Corp., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, and Crane Co. Ltd. Vendors in the market are focusing on continuous innovations to maintain their market presence. Price wars among vendors have intensified the competition in the market. Competition in the market will intensify due to the presence of significant growth opportunities, besides the technological innovations and partnerships among vendors. An increase in M&A activities will create opportunities for vendors to expand their reach, both geographically and in terms of the products offered. Expansion in terms of geography enables vendors to gain new customers.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

The self-service technologies market share growth by the ATM segment will be significant during the forecast period. Even though there has been a rise in digital transactions in countries worldwide, the need for cash for transactions in developed and developing countries has continued to encourage the deployment of ATMs. Furthermore, due to the growing need for banks to reduce their operational costs and increase customer satisfaction levels, banks are increasingly deploying self-service cash recycling machines and cash-dispensing ATMs.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now to gain access to detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned  

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Clientless Remote Support Software Market by Application, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The clientless remote support software market share is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Cardless ATM Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cardless ATM market share is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Self Services Technologies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 17.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AZKOYEN SA, Beta Automation, Crane Payment Innovations, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Euronet Worldwide Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Glory Ltd., GRG Banking, HANTLE Inc., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, Hyosung Corp., International Business Machines Corp., KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Vend-Rite Mfg. Co., and XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Kiosks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Vending machines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AZKOYEN SA

  • 10.4 Crane Payment Innovations

  • 10.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • 10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.7 Glory Ltd.

  • 10.8 HESS Cash Systems GmbH

  • 10.9 KIOSK Information Systems

  • 10.10 NCR Corp.

  • 10.11 NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Self Services Technologies Market 2022-2026
Global Self Services Technologies Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-services-technologies-market-to-grow-by-usd-17-39-bn-growing-penetration-in-north-america-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301662418.html

SOURCE Technavio

