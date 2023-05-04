Self Storage Asia Awards Winners announced at Awards Ceremony on April 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Storage Association Asia announces the winners of the Self Storage Awards Asia.

The full list of finalists and entry details are at the Awards website at https://selfstorageasia.org/award-winners-2023 . There are Asia-wide winners and national/regional awards.

The Self Storage Association Asia recently held its awards ceremony to recognise outstanding self storage companies and managers across Asia. The self storage industry in Singapore has been growing in recent years, with more companies recognising the importance of providing safe and secure storage solutions for families and small businesses. This year's winners in Singapore have demonstrated excellence in safety, customer service, governance, and environmental and social initiatives.

LOCK+STORE in Chai Chee was named the winner of the Multi-Site Operator Store of the Year in Singapore, sponsored by FCX Industry Trading , for its exceptional self storage facility. The company has raised the bar for safety, security, and customer service in the industry.

Lela Suzanna, the manager of LOCK+STORE's Singapore branch, won Manager of the Year for her outstanding leadership and exceptional performance in managing the facility.

StorHub was awarded the Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiative Award for its StorHub Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiative . The company has implemented a range of initiatives to promote sustainability and environmental awareness, including the use of renewable energy, eco-friendly packaging, and recycling programs.

BEAM Storage won the Technology & Innovation Award for its implementation of cutting-edge technology in operations and customer service. The company's innovative mobile app and online platform have made it easier for customers to manage their storage needs while its use of AI and machine learning has enhanced security and streamlined operations.

In terms of the latest developments in the self storage industry in Singapore, there has been a surge in demand for self storage solutions, particularly among small businesses and entrepreneurs. This has led to an increase in the number of self storage facilities across the island, with companies expanding their operations to meet the growing demand. In addition, companies are now offering a wider range of storage solutions, including climate-controlled units and valet storage services, to cater to the specific needs of their customers.

Overall, the winners of this year's Self Storage Asia Awards have set a high standard for the industry in Singapore and across Asia. With the growing demand for self storage solutions in Singapore, it is expected that the industry will continue to thrive and evolve to meet the changing needs of customers.

About the Self Storage Association Asia

The SSAA is the industry body representing and serving the self storage industry in Asia from Japan to Jordan. Its members comprise the best of class self storage operators, their suppliers and investors. The SSAA provides training, advocacy, intelligence, market reports and a networking platform to help operators to continue to improve and grow.

