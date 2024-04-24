These Self-Storage REITs Yield Up to 6.3% and Have Track Records of Dividend Growth

Joey Solitro
3 min read
0
In this article:
These Self-Storage REITs Yield Up to 6.3% and Have Track Records of Dividend Growth
These Self-Storage REITs Yield Up to 6.3% and Have Track Records of Dividend Growth

Self-storage center real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that specialize in owning and operating income-generating storage facilities, commonly known as self-storage centers. Self-store center REITs invest in properties where individuals and businesses can rent space to store their belongings, such as furniture, household items, business inventory, and vehicles of all types.

Investors in self-storage center REITs benefit from the income generated through leasing storage units to tenants. The demand for self-storage has been driven by various factors, including residential moves, downsizing, and businesses seeking additional space.

If you're interested in investing in a self-storage REIT, here are two you could buy today.

Don't Miss:

CubeSmart

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is the third largest owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States with a portfolio of 1,406 properties across 178 markets in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

CubeSmart currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.04 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4.9% at the time of this writing.

In addition to sporting a high yield, CubeSmart is a dividend-growth superstar. Its 4.1% hike in December marked the 14th consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment.

Trending:

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the U.S. with ownership interests in 1,050 properties containing approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet across 42 states and Puerto Rico.

National Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.24 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 6.3% at the time of this writing.

Like CubeSmart, National Storage is a dividend-growth superstar. It has raised its annual dividend payment every year since its initial public offering in 2015, putting it on track for 2024 to mark the ninth consecutive year with an increase.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article These Self-Storage REITs Yield Up to 6.3% and Have Track Records of Dividend Growth originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bonds Are Looking Up. These ETFs Make It Easier.

    To get the most from your bond investments, consider funds that let you lock in an interest rate and maturity date to match your specific goals.

  • The 3rd-Largest Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Bought 1,400 More BTC Last Month

    The Bitcoin market is notoriously concentrated among the top holders. The largest wallets hold a huge portion of the supply. And with the increase in institutional adoption, information about some of these top holders is becoming more accessible. Firms such as MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have amassed billions of dollars of Bitcoin (BTC), which they then report on financial disclosures. This has allowed the public to connect blockchain activity with specific comp

  • AT&T's Q1 Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Got A Boost - Does It Make A Case For Higher Dividends?

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $30.03 billion, down 0.4% year over year and missing the consensus of $30.54 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.54. The stock price gained after the print. The results reflected declines in Mobility equipment revenues, driven mainly by lower sales volumes and lower Business Wireline revenues. Also Read: Verizon’s Q1: Flat Revenue, Bump In Free Cash Flow And Stable 2024 Outlook In the Mobility segment

  • Analysts Predict 20%+ Upside For These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

    Analysts are bullish on three well-known Dividend Aristocrats, forecasting upside potential as high as 25%. NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) have all received recent positive analyst coverage ...

  • Forget Bank of America; Buy This Magnificent Bank Stock Instead

    This up-and-coming digital bank is ready to start generating outsized profits.

  • Charlie Munger Explained If You Want To Become Rich, Stop Trying To Be 'Intelligent' And Aim For 'Not Stupid' Instead

    Charlie Munger, the late vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., was renowned not just for his investment prowess but for his unconventional approach to achieving financial wisdom. In a world where intelligence is often touted as the key to success, Munger proposed a counterintuitive strategy. "It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent," he said. Don't Miss: Can you guess how many A

  • Trump Media CEO urges House GOP leaders to address 'potential manipulation' of DJT stock

    The company recently attempted to fend off short sellers by advising investors on ways to prevent their shares from being loaned for short-interest positions.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • Rush for US Dollars May Be Around the Corner, Mizuho Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The swaps market is flashing warnings there could be a dash for dollar liquidity on a scale last seen at the start of the pandemic, according to Mizuho International Plc. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EV

  • Chipotle blows by earnings estimates as resilient foot traffic, margin expansion boost Q1 results

    Chipotle posted another strong quarter against a difficult macro backdrop.