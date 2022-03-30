U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Self-Tanning Products Market Size Expected to Attain USD 1490.43 Million by 2030, Predicts The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Consumers preferences towards natural and organic self-tanning lotions resulting in the growth of the self-tanning products market.

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global self-tanning products market is expected to grow from 845.6 million in 2021 to USD 1490.43 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12691

The usage of self-tanning products was promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as it is a good alternative for tanning the skin and protecting the skin from UV rays which is expected to boost the market's growth. The proliferation of self-tanning products from several manufacturers made from natural and organic products such as shea butter and aloe vera provides natural sunless tan and glow to the skin is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the self-tanning product market.

The covid-19 pandemic affected the growth of the self-tanning product as self-tanning and skincare products is not considered essential product by the government due to which the production was stopped which acted as a restrain in the growth of the market. Spas, supermarkets, salons, and parlors were not open during the pandemic which slowed down the sale of the products setting back the market. However, as the spas, salons, and supermarkets started opening post the pandemic and all the industries gradually resumed their production which is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for skincare products that are free from DHA which is likely to help in the growth of organic and natural self-tanning products. Due to increasing concern for better skin among consumers, the demand for products made from natural ingredients such as fruit extracts, cocoa, and other are increasing in the market.

Read the full report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/self-tanning-products-market-12691

Key players operating in the global self-tanning products market are:

• L’Oréal
• Beiersdorf AG
• Shiseido Co.Ltd.
• Unilever
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
• Kao Corporation
• St. Tropez
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Avon Products, Inc.
• Clarins

To enhance their market position in the global self-tanning products market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

● In July 2020, Beiersdorf and Werner & Mertz entered cooperation with Fraunhofer IVV. In this collaboration, both the companies will recycle and use waste plastic for packing their cosmetic products. This collaboration was in line with the new sustainability agenda of the company: Care Beyond Skin.
● In October 2019, the first standalone store was opened by Christian Dior SE in Mexico City. The company plans to strengthen its position in Mexico due to the potential in the luxury market and the sizable population.

Request Customized Copy of Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12691

The lotion segment dominated the market with a market share of around 26.6% and a market value of around 224.9 million in 2021.

The product form segment is divided into lotions, gels, spray, cream, oil, and others. The lotion segment dominated the market with a market share of around 26.6% and a market value of around 224.9 million in 2021. Lotions, as compared to other forms of the product, contain no oil or sometimes less oil which drives the growth of the market. However, the gels segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because they help retain moisture on the skin and prevent the skin from getting dry.

The women segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into men & women. Over the forecast period, the women segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2%.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market, accounting for around 63% of global revenue and a market value of about 532.7 million in 2021.

The distribution channel segment is divided into online, supermarket & hypermarket. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market, accounting for around 63% of global revenue and a market value of around 532.7 million in 2021. The online stores have various complications due to which people from all age groups are not comfortable using online stores for purchasing anything, while supermarkets and hypermarkets are easily accessible by all. Online stores have late arrival of products, long return and replacement processes, and high chances of fraud. This is likely to boost self-tanning products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12691

Regional Segment Analysis of the Self-Tanning Products Market

● North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
● Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, Europe emerged as the largest market for the global self-tanning products market with a market share of around 36.6% in 2021. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market. The self-tanning products market in Europe has been expanding rapidly. Europe has a large population of working women which gives rise to increased spending on beauty and personal care products by them increasing the overall sale of self-tanning products in Europe. The region also holds the most number of fashion events that promote multiple types of skin enrichment products including self-tanning products helping in gaining the attention of more consumers towards the product.

About the report:

The global self-tanning products market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


