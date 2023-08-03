Self-taught baker launches cake business inspired by the tropical flavors of the Caribbean

BROCKTON – Cakes inspired by the tropical flavors of Haiti have found their way deep into the city of Brockton.Caked By Mel is a business that started out of pure curiosity but later became a full-time job for self-taught cake artist Melissa French.

One day in 2014, a family member needed a cake for a baby shower, and every local baker was pretty much booked and busy.

French took it upon herself to create the cake regardless of her lack of baking experience.

July 28, 2023.

How the tropical flavors of Haiti inspired cake recipes

The entrepreneur comes from a long line of women who cooked delicious meals in Haiti and a grandmother who owned a bakery in New York, she said.

The entrepreneur decided to try and see how the cake came out.

July 28, 2023

To her surprise, it came about better than she imagined, and through trial and major error, French was able to perfect her craft.

But this did not come easy.

"Sometimes you have to learn the hard way through your mistakes and failures," French said.

It wasn't until 2018 when the French officially launched Caked By Mel.

Since launching, the baker has been featured in Martha Stewart Magazine and has made cakes for several professional organizations in the area.

Elevating in the cake business

French currently has a cake decorating studio which is not open to the public, but where she creates her beautiful masterpieces.

She started her craft as a home baker, but business started booming, and the baker outgrew the space.Finding the perfect kitchen to call home and getting the necessary permits was a minor hassle, but needless to say, she got it done.

July 28, 2023.

"I offer all types of sweets from cakes, cakesicles, cheesecake dessert cups, chocolate-covered strawberries, and cake pops," French said.

She also makes cakes for large weddings, graduations, baby showers, corporate events, and gender reveals. The business can also provide four-tier, gravity-defining, and invisible separate cakes.

What's on Caked By Mel's menu?

The baker uses flavors that aren't used by traditional cakemakers; some flavors include Bischoff cookie, vanilla almond, dolce de leche butter creme, Caribbean infusion, vanilla almond with cremas (Haitian creamy liquor), Oreo, white chocolate honey, Nutella banana, white chocolate butter crème, and pistachio, plus many more.

If your favorite cake flavors aren't on the list, French is happy to create any flavor combinations of your choice.

July 28, 2023.

On average, she bakes over a dozen cakes a week and tries to limit the amount to prevent burnout.

Tragedy that turned pain to power and resiliency

When French bakes a beautiful cake, she can hear her father's voice saying, "Wow, mema, that's nice."

French's father passed away in 2021 and was her biggest supporter. Now she finds peace baking in his memory and feels closer to him.

"Baking cakes helped me deal with my father's passing, and it became an outlet for me. The more I did, the more creative I got. I felt like I could always hear his voice in my head when I was finished," French said.

July 28, 2023

Monumental moments hit a little differently: her father isn't here to share the excitement with her, but she knows he's watching and is proud.

As a new business, getting featured in Martha Stewart Magazine was something out of this world. French knew she would see success but never knew it would come so quickly.

A piece of advice French suggests is going after your passions. The entrepreneur took the traditional route of going to college and getting a regular job, but she knew there was more to life than this and decided to go against the grain.

At first, not everyone understood her journey, but she is proud to show how hard and dedication can take you places you never imagined.

