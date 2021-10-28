Self-Worth Advocate Chelsea Austin to Debut Season Two of "Worthiness Warriors" Podcast

The weekly podcast will feature candid and thoughtful conversations with guests, rooted in the idea of learning to love yourself in different phases of your life as you grow, change and overcome

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Austin , a writer, speaker and life coach, will launch season two of her podcast "Worthiness Warriors" on November 1. Austin's weekly podcast aims to help listeners define self-worth, love and acceptance with the goal of connecting her guests and listeners through storytelling. Following a successful first season that centered around finding self-worth, season two will dive deeper into each guest's individual story, allowing the audience to better understand and reflect on how personal experiences shape an individual's purpose and meaning.

"Season two was born out of me wanting to find ways to connect us all through our stories and see how we are all human beings living a full human experience," said Austin. "Even though the stories and experiences of my guests are unique and personal to them, I believe there's an innate pull and connection we all have with each other when we're being open and present. I've found that some of my best growth has happened when I listen to the stories of others, and I'm incredibly proud to offer my listeners the opportunity to learn and grow alongside me."

Season two of "Worthiness Warriors" will include conversations from:

Dalia Kinsey: registered dietitian, host of "The Body Liberation For All" podcast and author of Decolonizing Wellness: QTBIPOC-Centered Guide to Escape the Diet Trap, Heal Your Self-Image, and Achieve Body Liberation

Julie Costa: business coach, certified hypnotherapist, community builder and connector

Aastha Lal: stand-up comedian, poet and keynote speaker

Isabelle Tierney: healer, teacher, licensed therapist and founder of The Feel Good Life Methodology

Chelsea's podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. More information about Chelsea can be found at www.chelseaaustin.com .

About Chelsea Austin

Chelsea Montgomery-Duban Waechter, otherwise known as Chelsea Austin, is a writer, speaker and self-worth advocate from Malibu, California raised by two of the most incredible parents, her dads. Chelsea has taken her story of being raised by two gay men and used it as a platform to spread love, tolerance and has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community since she was in high school. In 2010, she was voted one of the Top Fifteen LGBT Activists in the Los Angeles area and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Muhlenberg College in 2015 with a degree in theatre and dance. Chelsea has created a career out of sharing her experiences as the daughter of two gay men and a young woman navigating the world on her blog, "The Girl With Five Names," her podcast, "Worthiness Warriors," through speaking engagements, her "Flip The Script" course and life coach certification, and as she prepares to release her first book in the spring of 2022, Inexplicably Me. Chelsea resides in Los Angeles with her incredible husband, Dominic and sweet puppy, Moe. To learn more visit https://chelseaaustin.com/

