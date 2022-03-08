U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,258.76
    +57.67 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,299.07
    +481.69 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,092.53
    +261.56 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.68
    +51.35 (+2.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.41
    +3.01 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.90
    +37.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.64
    +0.92 (+3.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0089 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    +0.1170 (+6.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3128
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6240
    +0.3150 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,275.14
    +1,176.22 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.46
    +20.96 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Selfbook raises $15M at a $300M valuation in Tiger-led extension to give hotels a way to accept 'one-click' payments

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Hotel payment software provider Selfbook has completed a $15 million extension of its Series A financing that values the company at $300 million.

Tiger Global Management led the extension, as well as, the company’s $40 million Series A in October. At that time, New York-based Selfbook was valued at $125 million – so it has essentially seen a 2.4x increase in valuation from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 and a 38x increase after it raised a $2 million seed round in April of 2021.

New strategic investor JAWS Estates Capital – hotelier Barry Sternlicht's family office – also put money in the extension. Sternlicht is co-founder and chairman of Starwood Capital Group.

“The first round was a quick process. We raised it all in a week,” said Khalid Meniri, co-founder and CEO of Selfbook. “And the second one was in a day because it was mainly an overflow of some of the investors that couldn't make it in the first round.”

Founded in September 2020 as a pivot from a consumer travel app to a B2B company, New York-based Selfbook describes itself as the “Shopify for travel” and says it operates at the intersection of hospitality and fintech. Hotels can implement its technology, according to Meniri, “with a single line of code” to improve their booking experience directly on their existing reservation systems.

Selfbook says that its software gives hotels a way to accept “one-click” payments directly on their websites while eliminating fraud and reducing chargebacks. The company claims that its software is the only payment technology for hotels that supports digital wallet use, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and buy now, pay later. It also supports traditional debit and credit card payments.

“We make it so that they can install Apple Pay , Google Pay, or BNPL with a single integration,” Meniri said. “It can take north of 500 man hours to integrate with a digital wallet because of all that complications around the cryptogram and MMR. But our proprietary technology already takes care of that.”Besides allowing for “one-click” payment, Meniri says Selfbook’s software also provides direct booking links and smart merchandising.

While he declined to reveal hard revenue figures, Meniri said the company’s customer base had been growing about 100% month over month. He said we could infer that revenue growth is directly correlated to user base growth, but that it might fluctuate depending on the value of the contract. Headcount has grown from 5 last April to 70 today.

Currently, Selfbook has 30 customers live on its platform and nearly 100 hotels onboarded, according to Meniri. The company makes money by charging a fixed 1% fee for all transactions it helps facilitate. It’s possible that Selfbook will increase that to 2% in the future.

Image Credits: CEO and co-founder Khalid Meniri / Selfbook/Michael Mundy

Initially, Selfbook has been focused on boutique or independent hotels or small groups that would represent anywhere from 5-25 properties. In the second quarter, it expects to be working with some fintechs who wanted to be able to serve hotels but couldn’t due to limitations in legacy systems.

“By introducing our technology, these fintechs are allowing us to speak with larger chains,” Meniri said, “and that gets us excited from a growth and credibility perspective as well as giving us market recognition with some of these large, established fintech public companies supporting, and vouching for us, and acting as our sales people.”

This year, the company is planning to launch an extension product called PayBox, that will allow it to install payment on existing checkout flows.

“This will be really good for chains who already have a custom booking engine, and without replacing all of that, we will replace the payment flow,” Meniri explained.

Part of Selfbook’s value proposition, he believes, is that it gives hotels a way to have guests directly book. This results in greater customer satisfaction and fewer cancellations, he added, which leads to greater revenues for the hotel than if they booked with a third party.

“Our software pays for itself,” Meniri said. “By using it, hotels can increase their direct revenue by 3 to 4 percent.”

“Hotels are yearning for a direct dialogue with customers,” Meniri said. “They want to make it easier for their guests to add rooms, or remove nights. They should be able to do that dynamically and automatically.”

Tiger Global Partner Alex Cook said that Selfbook’s “plug-and-play” software supports multiple payment types “securely” and can be customized “to meet the unique needs of each hotel, from boutique hotels to global chains.”

“We wanted to double down on Selfbook after hearing the excitement from their hotel customers and seeing the continued rapid growth over the past several months,” he added. “We are excited to continue our partnership with the Selfbook team as they streamline the hotel booking experience.”

My weekly fintech newsletter is launching soon! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Selfbook raises $25M at a $125M valuation to simplify the hotel booking experience

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • CrowdStrike Pulls Back as Earnings Loom: Here's Our Technical Strategy

    Wednesday brings results from CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity stock that's in high demand as cyber-attacks ramp up. CRWD rebounded above $200 but Monday's decline is making us nervous as our stop was almost reached. In the daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that prices have been more volatile in recent weeks and sometimes this kind of price action can be indicative of prices bottoming.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian May Add an Extra Charge

    Yes, you get a lot for the basic price of your ticket, but the cruise lines put a lot of temptations in front of you, all designed to get you to spend more money. Now, Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line face a situation where they may have to add a new fee that customers would not be able to opt out of. Oil prices have been rising, and they're likely to push higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Just Popped 11%

    Shares of industrial 3D printer maker Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) stock jumped after the company beat analyst sales projections this morning, and are up 11% as of 11 a.m. ET. Wall Street had forecast that Desktop Metal would book sales of only $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales growth at Desktop Metal has been impressive, rising 123% year over year in Q4 (including revenue from the company's acquisition of ExOne last year) and rising 583% (to $112.4 million) for all of 2021.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.